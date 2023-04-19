Croatia is ahead of the rest of the EU in terms of apartment and house prices. Examples

Property prices in Croatia are growing at an unprecedented rate. During the last 3 months, the country has set a record for this indicator compared to all other EU members.

Croatia has been leading in the growth of real estate prices (within the EU) not only for the past three months. In annual terms, the country is also ahead of all but Iceland. Here are some examples.

In the EU countries over the past three months, prices fell by an average of 1.5%. The largest decline was observed in Denmark (-6.5%), Germany (-5%), Cyprus (-4%), Sweden (-3.4%) and Finland (-3.4%). In Croatia, on the other hand, during this period, prices rose by 4.7%.

The annual dynamics were as follows: at the end of 2022 in Croatia, the increase in the price of apartments and houses was 7.3% and was the second highest in the EU after Iceland. Most of all, housing has risen in Zagreb—by 22.5%.