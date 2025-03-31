Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bjelovar-Bilogora County, Croatia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Brač, Sutivan, fully furnished two-bedroom apartment with an area of approximately 66.14 m²,…
$281,111
4 room apartment in Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
I21180 Kustošijanski vidikovec
$282,324
4 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, apartment with a net area of ​​74.30 m2, with a covered terrace of 16.38 m2 o…
$487,476
4 room house in Zerava, Croatia
4 room house
Zerava, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa of top-notch construction in the quiet settlement of Žerava, Nin, 188m2 Isolated, exce…
$830,365
Villa with Furnitured, with Swimming pool, with Garden in Croatia
Villa with Furnitured, with Swimming pool, with Garden
Croatia
Area 260 m²
This unique property in Rogoznica is an impressive complex with two stone houses and a swimm…
$1,14M
6 room house in Supetar, Croatia
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Brač, Supetar, family house of 218m2 with an outbuilding with a fireplace on a plot of 700m2…
$769,129
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Modern villa with sea views is offered for sale near Split - perfect sample of contemporary …
$1,64M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mjesni odbor Poganka - Sveti Anton, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mjesni odbor Poganka - Sveti Anton, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 135 m²
Wonderful rustic villa with swimming pool for sale on Krk island.Total area is 135 sq.m.Land…
$541,640
Villa 4 bedrooms in Beram, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beram, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
$1,66M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Pula, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Simply fantastic villa in Pula outskirts cca 3 km from Medulin beaches and 4-5 km from Verud…
$1,04M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Wonderful classical style villa, with swimming pool and sea views only 50 meters from the be…
$3,27M
4 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
4 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
KORCULA, VELA LUKA, CENTER, house of 252m2 on 3 floors with office space on the ground floor…
Price on request
