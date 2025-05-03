  1. Realting.com
Croatia, Kmeti
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
2 years
Languages
English, Deutsch
Website
vipo11.com
About the agency

About VISQ properties - your connection to luxury and quality of life

Since our founding, VISQ properties has been setting standards in the global luxury real estate market. We believe that a luxury property is not just a building, but an experience and an investment in your quality of life. Let us help you realize your dreams of living on the most beautiful coastlines in the world.

 

Our values, mission and vision at VISQ properties

Our values: passion, integrity and excellence

At VISQ properties, our values ​​are more than just words on paper - they form the foundation for everything we do. Our passion for luxury real estate on the coasts of the world drives us to set the highest standards in all aspects of our business. Integrity is essential to us; We always act honestly, transparently and responsibly towards our customers, partners and employees. Excellence is our goal in every detail - from personal advice to the marketing of every luxury residence.

 

Our mission: Transform lifestyles, fulfill dreams

Our mission at VISQ properties is not just to sell luxury properties, but to transform lifestyles and fulfill dreams. We understand that purchasing a coastal property is not only a financial investment, but also an emotional decision that can positively change our clients' lives. By providing unique and tailored services, we help our clients realize their personal definition of luxury and create unforgettable memories.

 

Our Vision: The first choice for luxury coastal real estate worldwide

Our vision is to be the first choice for discerning buyers and sellers of luxury coastal real estate worldwide. We strive to be industry leaders by driving innovation, exceeding expectations and setting new standards. Through continuous improvement and a focus on first-class service, we aim to provide our customers with the best possible experience and consolidate our position as a preferred partner in the global luxury real estate market.

At VISQ properties we pride ourselves on not just selling properties but providing an experience that goes beyond buying. Our values, mission and vision guide us every day to delight our customers and make their dreams of living on the most beautiful coasts in the world a reality.

Services

Our mission: luxury real estate that conquers hearts

VISQ properties offers you not just real estate, but a new way of life. Immerse yourself in our comprehensive services designed to exceed your expectations. From searching to purchasing and managing your dream property, we offer you everything you need for a life full of luxury and comfort.

Sell ​​your property with style and success

Discover your coastal paradise: Find your dream property

 

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:29
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Zagreb)
Monday
08:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
08:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
08:00 - 20:00
Thursday
08:00 - 20:00
Friday
08:00 - 20:00
Saturday
10:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Croatia
Kim Marcel Schmidt
Kim Marcel Schmidt
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
