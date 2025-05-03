About the agency

Welcome to San Patrik Real Estate, your boutique agency with global reach, based in the heart of Zagreb, Croatia. We believe real estate is not just a transaction but a life-changing journey. Specializing in premium new developments across Zagreb, Istria, and Dalmatia, we offer personalized service tailored to your unique needs.



Our portfolio features luxury villas, prime building plots, and top-tier apartments, perfect for your next investment. Driven by a commitment to excellence, we constantly strive to elevate our services, ensuring every client's dream becomes a reality. San Patrik operates globally, serving clients worldwide with unparalleled expertise.

We are proud members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), connecting us to a prestigious global network of the finest independent real estate firms. This affiliation allows us to offer unmatched global exposure, ensuring your property reaches qualified buyers internationally, while also enabling us to provide expert assistance for clients purchasing real estate anywhere in the world.

Start your real estate journey with us—book your free 30-minute consultation today and explore how we can make your real estate aspirations come true, wherever you are in the world.



Welcome to San Patrik Real Estate, where local expertise meets global reach.