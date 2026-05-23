Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Here are the people who set standards on the Croatian real estate market. Our advantage is our dedication to clients and business. We live our business, and the satisfaction after a well-done job is our most significant award. Recommendations of satisfied customers are the best indicator for…
Luxury real estate and constructions Farkas
Tradition and Quality
Luxury real estate and construction Farkas is privately owned company located in Umag, Istria, Croatia.
We are specialized in construction of high quality buildings based on the “turnkey” system and selling of luxury r…
BILIŠKOV REAL ESTATE - SERVICE YOU DESERVE. BRAND YOU TRUST.
Biliškov Nekretnine d.o.o. is a family company established in 1993. We started as pioneers in this line of business in Croatia. In years of doing business, we built a company and achieved formidable success. Today we are one of …
Established in Dubrovnik, Knez Croatia Real Estates agency is a full-service real estate company specializing in buying, selling, maintaining, constructing, and developing luxury residential properties in coastal areas of Croatia.
Offering a full service in luxury estate transactions, Kne…
We are pleased to inform our esteemed clients and partners of ADRIONIKA CONSULTANCY's recent recognition and receipt of the LUXURY LIFESTYLE AWARDS 2024, designating us as the Best Luxury Real Estate Consultancy in Croatia. This accolade reflects our commitment to excellence and our continuo…