  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Knez Croatia Real Estate

Knez Croatia Real Estate

Croatia, Dubrovnik
;
Knez Croatia Real Estate
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
croatiarealestates.com
We are on social networks
Company description

Established in Dubrovnik, Knez Croatia Real Estates agency is a full-service real estate company specializing in buying, selling, maintaining, constructing, and developing luxury residential properties in coastal areas of Croatia.

Offering a full service in luxury estate transactions, Knez Croatia Real Estate agency is connecting buyers and sellers worldwide to help facilitate life’s most important personal transactions safely and with ease.  

Our team of professionals is headquartered in Dubrovnik and is raising the bar in the luxury real estate approach. Together we are offering a personal approach to each and every client, following the process of acquisition from the beginning to the very end. Our passion is finding hidden gems of the luxury estate in Croatia and matching it with the clients. 

Knez Croatia Real Estate agency offers professional assistance in planning, organizing, motivating, and controlling investment and construction projects aimed to achieve the best possible result for our clients. Our mission is to form a partnership approach to every one of our visitors and surpass the client’s expectations every single time!


 


 

Services

Knez Croatia Real Estate agency is a company that specializes in luxury real estate transactions. Are you looking for a dream home in Croatia? Looking for spacious land to buy and need assistance with contractors? Do you need help to make your property for rent in Croatia profitable? Knez Croatia Real Estate agency is here to help you out! 

Specializing in luxury real estate Knez Croatia is a full-service real estate agency providing clients with professional and confidential services. Our goal is to help you find your dream home, redesign or build a new one or give you a hand with making your property in Croatia more profitable!

Finding a dream home can be challenging which is why our mission is to exceed your expectations every single time.


 

Our agents in Croatia
Božo Knez
Božo Knez
116 properties
Agencies nearby
Luxury Real Estate Croatia farkas
117 properties

Luxury real estate and constructions Farkas 

Tradition and Quality

Luxury real estate and construction Farkas is privately owned company located in Umag, Istria, Croatia. We are specialized in construction of high quality buildings based on the “turnkey” system and selling of luxury real estate in Istria, Kvarner, Dalmatia and islands. Luxury real estate and construction Farkas brings vast experience and expertise together with more than 20 years long tradition of great success and reputation of family-run company Marviss Services Ltd. 

Luxury real estate and construction Farkas is a member of Investment in Croatia Group offering management services for top investments and strategic project developments in Croatia. We work  across Istrian County – country’s most developed tourist destination, Kvarner, Dalmatia and islands and focus on Croatia based property developments. Contact our team of experts and find out more about latest projects and project ideas to invest in Croatia! 

Luxury real estate and construction Farkas projects include both residential and commercial buildings, comprising full range of building and refurbishment activities. Our team consists of consultants, architects, lawyers, surveyors, engineering and construction professionals who serve our clients’ needs successfully by focusing on quality and cost-effective solutions, respecting timely commitments and being budget oriented. 

Our tailor-made approach starts with meeting our clients and listening to their needs, wishes and ideas, based on which we provide professional consulting, logistics management, geodetic surveying, and architectural design and concept development services. After all these aspects are integrated into the project, we start with the construction. Farkas Ltd from Umag is the first construction company in Croatia that offers the possibility to the client to monitor the construction and progress of a project via live streaming camera.

If you are considering building or buying a property in Istria, Kvarner, Dalmatia or islands,  contact us for free consultation. We can assist you in searching and finding the best selection of luxury residential homes and villas, old Istrian stone houses and apartments located on the Adriatic coast or in the Istrian countryside.

We will be happy to provide a list of references of our satisfied clients and partners worldwide on request and to provide field trips on previously completed projects, whenever possible.

Biliskov real estate ltd.
1 039 properties

BILIŠKOV REAL ESTATE - SERVICE YOU DESERVE. BRAND YOU TRUST.

Biliškov Nekretnine d.o.o. is a family company established in 1993. We started as pioneers in this line of business in Croatia. In years of doing business, we built a company and achieved formidable success. Today we are one of the leading and most experienced real estate and brokerage agencies in the Republic of Croatia.

Full service, in the true sense of the word. From due diligence and real estate preparation to ownership transfer and your moving in with all utilities transferred to your name. 'Turnkey' is not just a phrase for us.

Opereta d.o.o.
1 233 properties

Here are the people who set standards on the Croatian real estate market. Our advantage is our dedication to clients and business. We live our business, and the satisfaction after a well-done job is our most significant award. Recommendations of satisfied customers are the best indicator for the future. A proactive and dynamic team resolves all the challenges.

In Opereta, we believe there is nothing more powerful or important than home. That is why, for over 18 years now, we help people find the real estate of their dreams and successfully sell their property.

Our expert team of agents and associates uses the best tools. It invests the maximum effort to accomplish our mission ethically and honestly be at service to people so that they can feel the power of a natural home.

Customer satisfaction and security are our priorities; that is what all our clients confirm. Our continuous learning and investing in our education keep us at the very top of real estate experts in Croatia. We participate in foreign conferences and have renowned abroad partners that provide global action. Our top legal team is in charge of all legal issues and affairs, while Opereta Projektiranje, with its team of architects, is at your disposal to design your space, interior decoration and much more.

Realting.com
Go