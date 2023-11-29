Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Opatija
71
Opatija
71
Grad Crikvenica
25
Crikvenica
24
Rab
13
Town of Rab
13
Opcina Lovran
12
Grad Rijeka
10
231 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pobri, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pobri, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
€2,20M
Villa 9 room villa in Veprinac, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 009 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Milohnici, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Milohnici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€600,000
Villa 6 room villa in Kotor, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
€3,75M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€500,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€675,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€530,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€550,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious penthouse in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€1,65M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera aboun…
€1,08M
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Opatija, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€596,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€478,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Apartment on the ground floor 3 bedrooms + bathroom with pool In a bea…
€239,000
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Villa with 5 apartments 250 m from the sea Opportunity for tourist ren…
€550,000
2 room house with furniture, with parking in Mrkopalj, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with parking
Mrkopalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
MRKOPALJ - Luxury house in a fairy tale environment! For sale is a beautiful mountain oasi…
€250,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gabonjin, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
KRK ISLAND, MALINSKA - Two-room apartment with a sea view The newly decorated apartment of …
€260,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Selce, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
NOVI VINODOLSKI - a beautiful apartment in a great location We can boast that we are media…
€239,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
COSTABELLA, BIVIO, KANTRIDA - penthouse, 155 m2, 3 bedrooms + bathroom, PANORAMIC VIEW!!! …
€799,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
RIJEKA-COSTABELLA We are selling an apartment in a new building in an excellent and prime lo…
€512,500
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobrec, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - heavenly apartment in an imposing Austro-Hungarian villa! We proudly pre…
€1,30M
4 room house with sea view, with parking in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury villa with a view of the sea On the g…
€1,27M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, MALINSKA - Stone villa near the sea Beautiful autochthonous villa of 220 m2…
€850,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury house with a garden and a view of the sea In the very center and old …
€950,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, CITY OF KRK - two-story apartment with garden and swimming pool near the sea.…
€970,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
ISLAND OF KRK - Luxury villa with modern design This unique villa is located in an excellen…
€1,22M
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gabonjin, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
ISLAND OF KRK, NJIVICE - First floor of a house with two apartments It is located about 45…
€300,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning in Gabonjin, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning
Gabonjin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, NJIVICE - Apartment with swimming pool For sale is a floor of a house with …
€562,500
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Icici, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - apartment 79m2 with a garden in a newer building with a swimming pool on th…
€380,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opatija, Croatia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
OPATIJA, CENTER - one-bedroom apartment in a new building with a panoramic view of the sea a…
€230,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Linardici, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Linardici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury designer villa with a panoramic view o…
€1,50M
Property types in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
