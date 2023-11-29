Residential properties for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

UAE
231 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pobri, Croatia
11
400 m²
Luxury villa for sale near Opatija. The villa consists of the ground and upper floors with a…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 9 room villa
Veprinac, Croatia
11
10
1 009 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Milohnici, Croatia
3
3
170 m²
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Croatia
6
4
540 m²
€3,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
66 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
2
2
92 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
1
1
72 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
2
1
75 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
3
3
218 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious penthouse in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
3
3
139 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera aboun…
€1,08M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Opatija, Croatia
2
2
79 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€596,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Opatija, Croatia
1
1
63 m²
OPATIJA, CENTER - A luxurious apartment in an exclusive location The Opatija Riviera abound…
€478,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
3
2
102 m²
2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Apartment on the ground floor 3 bedrooms + bathroom with pool In a bea…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Barbat na Rabu, Croatia
11
7
350 m²
2
RAB ISLAND, BARBAT - Villa with 5 apartments 250 m from the sea Opportunity for tourist ren…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room house with furniture, with parking
Mrkopalj, Croatia
2
1
100 m²
MRKOPALJ - Luxury house in a fairy tale environment! For sale is a beautiful mountain oasi…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
2
1
67 m²
KRK ISLAND, MALINSKA - Two-room apartment with a sea view The newly decorated apartment of …
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Selce, Croatia
3
2
102 m²
1
NOVI VINODOLSKI - a beautiful apartment in a great location We can boast that we are media…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3
2
155 m²
3
COSTABELLA, BIVIO, KANTRIDA - penthouse, 155 m2, 3 bedrooms + bathroom, PANORAMIC VIEW!!! …
€799,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2
1
87 m²
2
RIJEKA-COSTABELLA We are selling an apartment in a new building in an excellent and prime lo…
€512,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrec, Croatia
2
2
150 m²
OPATIJA, LOVRAN - heavenly apartment in an imposing Austro-Hungarian villa! We proudly pre…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
4
4
200 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury villa with a view of the sea On the g…
€1,27M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
5
3
220 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, MALINSKA - Stone villa near the sea Beautiful autochthonous villa of 220 m2…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
4
2
240 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury house with a garden and a view of the sea In the very center and old …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
3
2
118 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, CITY OF KRK - two-story apartment with garden and swimming pool near the sea.…
€970,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
3
3
163 m²
ISLAND OF KRK - Luxury villa with modern design This unique villa is located in an excellen…
€1,22M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gabonjin, Croatia
2
2
100 m²
1
ISLAND OF KRK, NJIVICE - First floor of a house with two apartments It is located about 45…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning
Gabonjin, Croatia
3
2
154 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, NJIVICE - Apartment with swimming pool For sale is a floor of a house with …
€562,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
2
1
79 m²
2
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - apartment 79m2 with a garden in a newer building with a swimming pool on th…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opatija, Croatia
1
1
56 m²
1
OPATIJA, CENTER - one-bedroom apartment in a new building with a panoramic view of the sea a…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Linardici, Croatia
3
3
240 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury designer villa with a panoramic view o…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
