ADRIONIKA CONSULTING

Croatia, Grad Opatija
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2004
On the platform
1 year 11 months
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Website
www.adrionika.com
About the agency

We are pleased to inform our esteemed clients and partners of ADRIONIKA CONSULTANCY's recent recognition and receipt of the LUXURY LIFESTYLE AWARDS 2024, designating us as the Best Luxury Real Estate Consultancy in Croatia. This accolade reflects our commitment to excellence and our continuous efforts to provide unparalleled services in the real estate sector. We extend our gratitude to all those who have contributed to our success and reaffirm our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the industry!

Since 2004, we have been passionately involved in the Croatian real estate market, now spanning the entire coastline from Umag to Dubrovnik, as well as covering properties in Zagreb.

Our expertise encompasses a diverse range of properties, including residential apartments, houses, villas, boutique hotels, family-run pensions, guesthouses, hotels, campgrounds, properties for renovation, land plots, investment projects, solar panel power stations, vineyards, agricultural lands, islands, and even castles.

We are deeply passionate about our work, and it brings us immense joy to assist you in finding your perfect property.

 

Services

Consulting:

We assist clients in identifying their desires and locating the finest properties on the market that match their preferences. Beyond offering properties from our extensive database of over 3000 listings, we also actively research the market to fulfill specific client requests. We prioritize a personalized approach for each client, ensuring they feel valued, and we aim to maintain a lasting relationship, viewing our clients as friends and partners.

Based on our knowledge and experience we provide and offer expert support and help to our clients as well as a full package of services, from the selection of sites and properties up to the organization of the moving in and the eventual use of the property chosen. 

In addition to our professional team of real estate brokers, we can offer our clients also the services of lawyers, architects, land surveyors and designers within the range of our consulting services.

If you're looking to establish a company, secure an accountant, purchase company shares, or find an auditor, we've got you covered. Whether you require assistance with bank financing, property evaluation, communication with utility providers like electricity and water, or need maintenance and rental solutions, we're here to help.

Construction and reconstruction:

Whether it is a renovation of an old stone house, a development project of a luxury villa or rather the construction of a hotel or larger residential building project- our expert team is at the client’s disposal. Our results accomplished in the past, completed projects and satisfied clients say so much more than words.

Our extensive experience in designing, planning and furnishing resulted in fantastic projects which we will visit on site.

Our agents in Croatia
Alexey Iakovlev
Alexey Iakovlev
2 155 properties
