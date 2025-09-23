ADRIONIKA CONSULTING

Services

Consulting:

We assist clients in identifying their desires and locating the finest properties on the market that match their preferences. Beyond offering properties from our extensive database of over 3000 listings, we also actively research the market to fulfill specific client requests. We prioritize a personalized approach for each client, ensuring they feel valued, and we aim to maintain a lasting relationship, viewing our clients as friends and partners.



Based on our knowledge and experience we provide and offer expert support and help to our clients as well as a full package of services, from the selection of sites and properties up to the organization of the moving in and the eventual use of the property chosen.

In addition to our professional team of real estate brokers, we can offer our clients also the services of lawyers, architects, land surveyors and designers within the range of our consulting services.

If you're looking to establish a company, secure an accountant, purchase company shares, or find an auditor, we've got you covered. Whether you require assistance with bank financing, property evaluation, communication with utility providers like electricity and water, or need maintenance and rental solutions, we're here to help.



Construction and reconstruction:

Whether it is a renovation of an old stone house, a development project of a luxury villa or rather the construction of a hotel or larger residential building project- our expert team is at the client’s disposal. Our results accomplished in the past, completed projects and satisfied clients say so much more than words.

Our extensive experience in designing, planning and furnishing resulted in fantastic projects which we will visit on site.