Immigration programs in Croatia

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Residence permit
Residence permit in Croatia
Residence permit in Croatia
Croatia Croatia
from
$8,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 3 months
The residence permit of Croatia digital nomad allows you to work remotely and live in the country for 18 months with the possibility of extending on the basis of a rental agreement for another year. According to this residence permit, it is impossible to obtain permanent residence and sub…
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