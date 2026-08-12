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Apartment buildings for sale in Croatia

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2 properties total found
Revenue house in Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Revenue house
Opcina Fazana, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
FAZANAHouse with 5 apartments & sea view & pool – incl. 2 large penthousesIDEAL FOR INVESTME…
$1,86M
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Revenue house in Grad Pula, Croatia
Revenue house
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
PULA – MEDULIN Villa with 5 apartments – top furniture, pool and 200m to the sea in Nobelvi…
$1,08M
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