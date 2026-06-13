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Residence permit in Croatia

Croatia Croatia
Process duration: from 3 months
Costs: from
$8,000
;
Residence permit in Croatia
Residence permit
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About the Immigration Program

The residence permit of Croatia digital nomad allows you to work remotely and live in the country for 18 months with the possibility of extending on the basis of a rental agreement for another year.

According to this residence permit, it is impossible to obtain permanent residence and subsequently, citizenship by naturalization. But on the basis of this residence permit, it is easier to switch to a residence permit for work or to issue a residence permit for another EU country.

This residence permit is suitable even for those who have had multiple refusals to obtain a Schengen visa.

The advantages of a residence permit in Croatia are that a digital nomad does not pay taxes from the source of income received outside the country.

You can open an account with the tax service and allow free movement in the Schengen countries without reference to the country.

 

 

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 3 months
Costs
Costs
from
$8,000
Duration
Duration
4 months
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Residence permit in Croatia
Croatia Croatia
from
$8,000
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