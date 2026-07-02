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VACO d.o.o.

Šandora Petefija 64
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Company Type
Company Type
Landlord
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hrvatski
Our agents in Croatia
Karlo Kosina
Karlo Kosina
1 property
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