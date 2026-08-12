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Bungalows for sale in Croatia

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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Opcina Barban, Croatia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Opcina Barban, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
SVENTVINCENAT – BARBANnew bungalow 102m2 with poolISTRIA – CROATIA Our current new building …
$373,109
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