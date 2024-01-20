UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Šibenik-Knin County
Residential properties for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Sibenik, Croatia
6
4
4
190 m²
New modern detached house by the sea for sale in Croatia! Utilities: Water supply, Electr…
€998,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room house
Dvornice, Croatia
4
114 m²
1
Two-story house in Dvornica, gross 113.77 m2 On a plot of 323 m2, in the quiet town of Dvorn…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Vodice, Croatia
8
3
299 m²
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
4
1
84 m²
2/2
Apartment in a house, 83.81m2, Šibenik-Crnica In the family house built in 1991, there is an…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3
1
78 m²
1/9
Apartment 3.5 s, 78m2, Šibenik – Vidici On the first floor of the residential building there…
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Zazvic, Croatia
5
1
151 m²
2
House for adaptation in the village of Žažvić, 120 m2 On a plot of 218 m2 in the picturesque…
€39,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Pirovac, Croatia
5
380 m²
2
House 80 m from the sea with 6 apartments, Tisno, 350 m2 A detached house with a total livin…
€727,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Primosten, Croatia
5
160 m²
2
I27162 Vadalj
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
2
1
43 m²
14
Apartment 2 bedrooms, 42m2, Šibenik-Šubićevac The apartment consists of a bedroom, hallway, …
€162,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
7
1 000 m²
2
SALE OF LUXURIOUS DETACHED VILLAS WITH POOL. The villa is located in the small town of Zabl…
€5,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3
1
67 m²
2/3
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 66m2, Šibenik-Vidici The apartment is located on the second floor of a…
€189,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
6
328 m²
2
House with sea view, Rogoznica, 381 m2 The house with a total of 3 apartments is located in …
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Stivasnica, Croatia
308 m²
3
House by the sea, Stivašnica-Ražanj Detached house in Ražnje, living area 308 m2, located on…
€935,000
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Bilice, Croatia
7
198 m²
3
House with a sea view in Stublje, Šibenik, 652 m2 The house in Stublje, built on a plot of 6…
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
4
1
91 m²
Šibenik, Meterize, apartment of 90.97 m2, in a residential building, second floor with eleva…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Sibenik, Croatia
101 m²
2
House in the center of Šibenik In Šibenik, just 600 meters from the old town center, there i…
€186,750
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
2
1
120 m²
1
Renovated house, Šibenik – Center On a plot of 115 m2, in the very center of the city of Šib…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
2
1
78 m²
2
Luxury apartment in Rogoznica with panoramic sea view, 77.69 m2 In the heart of Rogoznica, t…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
3
1
180 m²
1
House with office space, 346 m2, center In the center of Šibenik there is a unique house wit…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
2
2
105 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
2
224 m²
2
House 224m2 with garden 942m2, Šibenik Brodarica A detached house with two residential floor…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
4
112 m²
2/2
I26867 Jurja Dalmatinca
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
3
1
77 m²
2
I26866 Jurja Dalmatinca
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
3
87 m²
1/1
I26870 Jurja Dalmatinca
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
4
133 m²
1
I26869 Jurja Dalmatinca
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
3
109 m²
1
Ground floor apartment near the sea and with a garden in a modern new building, Murter The n…
€397,850
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom house
Sibenik, Croatia
4
3
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house
Sibenik, Croatia
3
2
EXCLUSIVE HOUSE IN SIBENIK, CROATIA: 150 M2 OF LUXURY JUST 80 M FROM THE SEA Spacious hou…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3
1
55 m²
5
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 55m2, Šibenik-Vidici The apartment consists of two bedrooms, bathroom,…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
12
7
234 m²
€990,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Property types in Šibenik-Knin County
apartments
houses
Properties features in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
