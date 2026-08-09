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Residential properties for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

;
Split
80
Grad Makarska
119
Grad Split
154
Opcina Okrug
140
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860 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Set among pine trees above a peaceful Adriatic cove in Splitska on the island of Brač, this …
$795,664
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 230 m²
Turn-Key Luxury Seaview Villa for Sale on Šolta Island – Only 80m from the Sea!Exclusive mod…
$911,280
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Description of object: For sale is an apartment house with stunning panoramic sea views and …
$665,628
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Grad Trogir, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Location: Ciovo Built: 2020 City center: 5 km Sea: 0.6 km Airport distance: 7 km Inside…
$3,24M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Contemporary villa under construction in Seget Vranjica near Trogir, jusr 250 meters from th…
$1,93M
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 2 000 m²
Fantastic offers for Brac island and for Dalmatia!Two newly built villa on the 1st line to t…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Nestled in the tranquil countryside of the village of Vrbanj on the island of Hvar, this cha…
$1,58M
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4 bedroom house in Opcina Marina, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
Location: Sevid Built: 2022 Rogoznica center: 15 km Sea: 0.3 km Airport distance: 21 km …
$1,65M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Rare property on the first line on the island of Solta - villa with a plot of 2000 m2!Locate…
$1,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Four super-modern villas with swimming pools on Makarska riviera with panoramic sea view!Pre…
$1,38M
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7 bedroom house in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
English is a rich and versatile language that is spoken by millions of people around the wor…
$4,12M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
This exclusive first row to the sea complex for sale on the stunning Omis Riviera occupies a…
$1,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grohote, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grohote, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Unique modern villa on the 1st line to the sea on Solta island!Villa is at the final stage o…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$582,655
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Omis, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Hot sale!Price dropped from 1 700 000 eur to 1 105 000 eur!Sale of this opulent dwelling nes…
$1,26M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
A luxurious villa is available for sale in a high shell-and-core condition, located in a ser…
$2,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
This unusual villa is located in the third row. Just as the other properties of Royal Hill R…
$1,67M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Splitska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
BRAČ ISLAND, SPLITSKA – Modern Family Villa with Pool, Roof Terrace and Sea View, Walking Di…
$914,920
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5 bedroom house in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 303 m²
Location: Podstrana Built: 2023 Sea: 1 km Airport: 30 km Split center: 10 km …
$2,22M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
An absolutely stunning villa on the island of Brač, located in the first row to the sea on a…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT STONE VILLA ON A UNIQUE LOCATION, ON HUGE LAND OF 8 414 SQM! Berth…
$4,04M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Luxury design villa with pool in Trogir area, 1 km from the sea, on 7000 sq.m. of land!This …
$1,83M
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3 bedroom house in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Located on the beautiful island of Brac, this stunning beachfront house was built in 2003 an…
$2,00M
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Villa in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Area 400 m²
On the most sought-after first line position in Seget Vranjica, on the southern part of the …
$2,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
This architecturally unique, 3-level villa is located in the second row from the sea in a ne…
$1,96M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Just outside Split, in a peaceful Mediterranean setting surrounded by nature, stands this ex…
$1,94M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Necujam, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Necujam, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
A new luxury 1st row resort surrounded by pristine Mediterranean nature in the magical town …
$1,72M
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 11 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 639 m²
Luxury villas with a swimming pool on the 1st line-2d to the sea, by the beach, on beautiful…
$2,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Luxury modern villa with swimming pool on the hills above Split 3 km. from the sea!The villa…
$1,73M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Podgora, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 302 m²
Phenomenal modern elegant villa in an attractive location in the elite tourist resort of Bre…
$2,20M
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Property types in Split-Dalmatia County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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