Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Split-Dalmatia County
Residential properties for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Split
49
Grad Makarska
33
Makarska
31
Grad Supetar
26
Grad Omis
25
Opcina Sutivan
22
Supetar
21
Grad Hvar
16
Grad Vis
14
Hvar
13
Opcina Selca
13
Vis
13
Opcina Dugi Rat
11
Opcina Postira
10
Grad Solin
8
Opcina Bol
8
Opcina Podstrana
8
Solin
8
Grad Stari Grad
7
Stari Grad
7
501 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Supetar, Croatia
8
5
3
For sale is a unique villa of newer construction located in a quiet location next to a pine …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 room villa
Prapatnica, Croatia
5
3
270 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
2
1
50 m²
Split, Varoš, two bedroom apartment of 50m2 on the ground floor of the house with a common c…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
1
1
42 m²
Split, Trstenik, one bedroom apartment of 41.5m2 on the 10th floor of a residential building…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3
2
97 m²
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
6
4
320 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
5
5
349 m²
€2,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4
5
326 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
3
1
80 m²
Kaštel Stari, three bedroom apartment of approx. 80 m2 with gallery and terrace. The apartm…
€179,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
2
2
71 m²
The island of Brač, Sutivan, fully furnished two bedroom apartment with an interior area of …
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Pisak, Croatia
3
1
70 m²
Pisak, Omiš Riviera, semi-detached house of approx. 70 m2, on a plot of approx. 700 m2, with…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Dugi Rat, Croatia
5
210 m²
Omiš, Duće detached house of 210 m2, on two floors (ground floor 70 m2, first floor 140 m2) …
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
1
1
62 m²
Split, Žnjan, one-room comfortable apartment of 62 m2 on 3/4. on the first floor of a buildi…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Solin, Croatia
3
1
45 m²
Split, Lovret - smaller three-room apartment of 45.43m2This smaller three-room apartment is …
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
2
2
92 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Novi Two-bedroom apartment in Kaštel Novi - new building Total area of the…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
celina, Croatia
4
5
520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
6
630 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Gomilica House with 3 apartments and commercial space in Kaštel Gomilica. …
€820,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3
1
74 m²
Split, Mertojak, comfortable two bedroom apartment for sale, sea Two bedroom apartment of a…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
3
1
57 m²
Trogir, near the old city center, apartment with a total area of 57 m2, in a residential bui…
€179,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
3
2
74 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, apartment 74 m2, living room with kitchen and dining room, two bedrooms and t…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Kastel Novi, Croatia
5
4
266 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Lukšić Family house with 2 apartments and swimming pool House area: 266m2 …
€669,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
4
5
520 m²
Omiš, luxurious detached villa with floor plan area of 300 m2 with a pool area of 66 m2, bui…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
3
1
57 m²
Kaštel Novi, two bedroom apartment under construction, area approx. 57 m2 on the 2nd floor o…
€171,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Kastel Novi, Croatia
2
1
80 m²
Kaštel Lukšić, a fully renovated stone house 80 m2 on 2 floors. On the ground floor there a…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
2
2
56 m²
Hvar, Hvar, one bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a building of 43 m2 + a veranda of …
€218,400
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Gromin Dolac, Croatia
3
2
116 m²
Hvar, Zavala on the first floor of a family house there is: - two bedroom apartment of 68.5…
€315,900
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Kastel Novi, Croatia
2
1
107 m²
Kaštel Lukšić, completely renovated stone house 107 m2 on 3 floors, with a terrace of 35 m2.…
€335,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
2
110 m²
Kaštel Kambelovac, a beautiful penthouse of approx. 110 m2 on the 2nd floor and attic of a b…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Vucevica, Croatia
3
2
102 m²
Kaštel Gomilica, three bedroom apartment of 88.05 m2 + terrace of 15.66 m2 on the 2/2 floor …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
1
1
52 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, one bedroom comfortable apartment on the first floor of a new building. It c…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Property types in Split-Dalmatia County
apartments
houses
apartments
houses
Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
