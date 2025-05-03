Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Residential
  4. Cottage
  5. Terrace

Terraced Cottages for sale in Belarus

Minsk
33
Mahilyow
5
Mahilyow Region
7
Vitsebsk Region
31
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
House in the center of Minsk with land in private ownershipThe house designed by the famous …
$610,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Mazanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mazanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique recreation center is sold, located in the picturesque corner of Belarus, in the hor…
$160,000
Leave a request
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
communications: electricity (220/380V, generator 5.5 kW), central water supply and well, loc…
$489,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go