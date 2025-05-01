Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Brest, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Lot 8379. Cottage for comfortable living of a large family.Call for more detailed informatio…
$149,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Exclusive offer!!! An excellent residential house for sale in the Dubrovka microdistrict of …
$159,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 292 m²
Lot 8484. Sale of cottage on the street. Weather! Sign up to view the number in the ad. Look…
$214,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Lot 7783. Sale of a cottage on the Rechitsa in Brest! Sign up to see this number. Features I…
$164,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 125 m²
For sale cottage 2023 p. in a picturesque place of the city of Brest. The house was built fo…
$112,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Object code 07425 : We work from the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commissi…
$190,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Lot 8390. Sale of cottage for finishing on Berezovka! Just dial this number.The buyer does n…
$107,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Object code 07025: We work from the owner! Buying this object you do not pay a commission!We…
$120,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Brest, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go