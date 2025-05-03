Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
46
Alanya
38
Muratpasa
65
Serik
55
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
We present you a new elite residential complex in the Buyukhasbahs area, consisting of two 6…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
For Antalya fans, we offer a unique project with a full infrastructure, which is a rarity fo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Floor 4
What makes the project elite? The developer from the TOP-5, a stunningly diverse infrastruct…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex is located in the upper part of the district, both, in a well-mainta…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 1
For those who prefer unity with nature, silence and mountain air to the bustle of a big city…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Mediterranean Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go