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Mansions for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Incekum, Turkey
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
This exceptional 8-bedroom villa, located in the sought-after region of İncekum, offers an u…
$1,36M
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
The chic villa in Antalya Deshemealta! Citizenship Tr. The largest in the area of ​​the vi…
$1,82M
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Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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