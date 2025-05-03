Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Thailand

Pattaya
186
Phuket
38
Ko Samui
7
Hua Hin
30
288 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters f…
$127,539
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 27/33
1 bedrrom 1 bathrrom Del Mare in Bang Saray - 1 bedrrom 1 bathrrom  - Size 42 m2 - Floo…
$134,000
Close
Apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Area 54 m²
A residential complex in a prestigious area near golf clubs and the Laguna area.Discover the…
$254,155
Close
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 9/30
Studio 32 m2 in The Peak Towers in Pratumnak, Pattaya Type : Studio  Size : 32 m2 Quota…
$64,706
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Be…
$332,273
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 29/43
Studio sea view for sale in Sky Beach Condo Studio  55 sqm Fully furnished 29 floor C…
$105,882
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located in the Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket, just a couple of minutes…
$96,000
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
Start of sales of the new complex in Phuket. Excellent location 700 meters to Kata Beach is …
$248,165
Close
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 11/46
Studio 1 bathroom in The Palm Wongamat Beach in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type :Studio 1  ba…
$120,589
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand We offer fu…
$235,045
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/7
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium Type  2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Size 130 sq.m. Floor 5 th…
$338,233
Close
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/7
Project Name: Hyde Park Residence 1 Floor: 5F Area: 70square meters SQM View: City view …
$91,176
Close
Apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Area 100 m²
A luxury apartment complex in the heart of Bang Tao.Spacious apartments with premium finishi…
$495,912
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thail…
$169,000
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 51
Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand Th…
$68,435
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 12/32
Once Pattaya  landmark of Pattaya! 1 bedroom forsale  Once PATTAYA Floor 12 Quota FQ  Si…
$123,529
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 451 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailan…
$205,305
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 27/31
1 bedroom sea view in Baan plai haad Pattaya Type : 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Size : 42 m2 Q…
$132,059
Close
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 26/31
Nice seaview !! 2 Bed 2 Bath For sale Baan Plai Haad Foreign name.  High floor.2 bedroom 2 b…
$264,704
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 12/46
Riviera Jomtien. 1 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms apartment for sale Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio…
$164,706
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/8
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 50.50 m² Harmonia City Garden Overview of Harmonia City Garden in …
$157,115
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/33
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 34 m2 in The Riviera California Development Name : The Riviera Calif…
$103,000
Close
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 26/54
Zire Wongamat condo. -Tower B -2 bedroom 1 bathroom.  -62 square meters. - High floor.…
$250,000
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 33
High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, …
$102,725
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious res…
$133,691
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/8
1 bed 1 bathroom 37 m²  for sale at Siam Oriental Tropical Garden Type: 1 bed 1 bathroom …
$48,824
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand An id…
$50,400
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Patt…
$51,785
