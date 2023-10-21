Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Bang Sare
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bang Sare, Thailand

1 BHK
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€94,764
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€148,757
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€124,760
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€107,962
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€112,761
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€119,205
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/8
There are few places in Thailand that can compete with the ambience that is uniquely Bang Sa…
€76,342
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€114,100
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir