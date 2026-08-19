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Apartments for sale in Bang Sare, Thailand

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29 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Le Beach Condo Bang Saray Sea View Condo for Sale Le Beach Condo Bang Saray offers a relaxin…
$69,901
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This studio condo is located in the …
$106,371
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Sea View Condo for Sale Delmare Bangsaray This sea view condo for sale at Delmare Bangsaray …
$303,918
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Condo 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located in th…
$511,476
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Delmare Condominiums: Beachfront Living in Bangsare This stunning 2-bedroom condo at Delmare…
$287,850
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For Sale Del Mare Bangsaray Beachfront 3 Bedroom Sea View Condominium This sea view condomin…
$766,636
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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TekceTekce
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Sea Saran Condo Pattaya for Sale Ocean View Corner Unit A rare ocean view corner condo for s…
$106,371
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
ECOndo Bang Saray Condo for Sale Fully Furnished Condo for sale at ECOndo Bang Saray offers …
$197,547
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located in th…
$179,312
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This studio condo is located in the …
$122,996
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Stunning Ocean and City View Condo – 47 sqm at Sea and Sky Pattaya This beautifully presente…
$87,870
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located in th…
$544,013
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located in th…
$185,390
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/8
Furnished apartment with sea views in THE BREEZE BEACHSIDE!Assignment from the owner!Ready-m…
$73,204
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Sea View for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This sea view condo is located…
$427,333
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Pure Sunset – Studio Condominium for Sale, Na Jomtien, Pattaya Experience beachfront living …
$91,996
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
Apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Unrivaled mainland living with an island feel in Sattahip, Thailand. Sea Zen 1 bedroom apart…
$54,095
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/8
50 meters to the sea in Bang Sare and a compact format for living or renting!Breeze 2 is loc…
$45,648
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Special 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien This condominium is located in th…
$255,291
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom Pool Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This pool condo is located i…
$604,797
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located in th…
$474,349
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Breeze Beachside 1 Bedroom for Sale – This charming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo offers a…
$71,231
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Delmare Condominiums: Beachfront Living in Bangsare This stunning 2-bedroom condo at Delmare…
$287,850
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Experience sustainable luxury just 400 meters from the beach with this fully furnished 2-bed…
$242,370
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Experience sustainable luxury just 400 meters from the beach with this fully furnished 1-bed…
$133,290
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This condo is located in the Na J…
$446,337
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Del Mare is a beachfront high-rise condominium in the peaceful Bang Saray area, designed for…
$199,875
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Condominium for Sale Bangsaray Beachfront Bangsaray Condominium Sold with tenant (income-gen…
$182,724
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
SeaZen Condominium 1 Bedroom for sale in Bang Saray Sattahip Located in Bang Saray Sattahip,…
$51,101
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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