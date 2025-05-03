Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Thailand

Pattaya
186
Phuket
38
Ko Samui
7
Hua Hin
30
206 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters f…
$127,539
4 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand We offer villas (three…
$656,254
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 27/33
1 bedrrom 1 bathrrom Del Mare in Bang Saray - 1 bedrrom 1 bathrrom  - Size 42 m2 - Floo…
$134,000
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$2,32M
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 9/30
Studio 32 m2 in The Peak Towers in Pratumnak, Pattaya Type : Studio  Size : 32 m2 Quota…
$64,706
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Be…
$332,273
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located in the Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket, just a couple of minutes…
$96,000
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
Start of sales of the new complex in Phuket. Excellent location 700 meters to Kata Beach is …
$248,165
1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand We offer fu…
$235,045
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$187,815
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thail…
$169,000
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 51
Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand Th…
$68,435
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 451 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand W…
$152,488
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailan…
$205,305
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8
2 Bedroom 2 bathroom 50 m² Arcadia Beach Resort in South Pattaya, Pattaya • Type 2 Bedroo…
$153,278
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 6
Premium apartments with yields of up to 10%, close to Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand The uni…
$131,763
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/33
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 34 m2 in The Riviera California Development Name : The Riviera Calif…
$103,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 26/54
Zire Wongamat condo. -Tower B -2 bedroom 1 bathroom.  -62 square meters. - High floor.…
$250,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 33
High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, …
$102,725
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious res…
$133,691
1 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand An id…
$50,400
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Patt…
$51,785
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 43/43
About this condo This property is a 167 m² condo with 3 bed and 3 bathrooms that is availab…
$823,235
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 14/29
RIVIERA MALIBU AND RESIDENCE 2 BEDROOM FOR SALE  PROPERTY DETAILS:  • 14 floor, 75 sqm (…
$438,235
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/24
Cosy Beach View in Pratumnak, Pattaya •Type: 1 bedroom •Size: 49 sq m.  •Fully furnishe…
$108,823
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in…
$168,242
4 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villas with swimming pools in an eco-friendly area, Phuket, Thailand We offer vill…
$804,303
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 13/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$514,703
