Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Mueang Subdistrict
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bang Mueang Subdistrict, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/8
$65,999
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bang Mueang Subdistrict, Thailand

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go