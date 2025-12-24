Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
In the heart of Chiang Mai, a new business class residential complex has appeared, created f…
$90,781
2 bedroom apartment in Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
In the heart of Chiang Mai, a new business class residential complex has appeared, created f…
$123,219
