Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Saen Suk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Saen Suk, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Chon Buri, Thailand
1 room apartment
Chon Buri, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/6
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in this studio in Bang Saen ,Chonbur…
$29,525
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes