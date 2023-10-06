UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Residential
Phuket Province
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Phuket
1670
Patong
22
Kathu
5
Apartment
Clear all
1 734 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
90 m²
RESALE. A spacious 90 sqm condo in a stunning resort with outstanding facilities and dining …
€302,527
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with city view, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
33 m²
2/5
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
€126,565
Recommend
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
€67,027
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
10 640 m²
RESALE. An excellent investment choice, located up on a hill, 2 minutes walk to Kalim Beach…
€292,272
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
28 m²
A unique project on Karon Beach! The complex of apartments under the management of the hotel…
€95,293
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
56 m²
The complex is located on Karon beach on a hill surrounded by a tropical forest. It will be …
€213,865
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
40 m²
New residential complex on the beach of Kamala 200 meters from the sea. The interior design …
€136,352
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
30 m²
The complex is conveniently located in the northern part of the island within walking distan…
€141,233
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
24 m²
Apartments near the most beautiful Nai Harn beach. Each floor is made in a completely unique…
€109,674
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
735 m²
RESALE. The pinnacle of luxury coastal living, an unparalleled location overlooking Naithon …
€2,15M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
29 235 m²
RESALE. A spacious condo with a large terrace and scenic views of the surrounding mountains …
€423,025
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
27 m²
Apartment complex on Nai Harn beach under the management of the hotel brand. The developer o…
€102,244
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
29 m²
Apartment with sea view under the management of the hotel Wyndham 5*! Expected rental income…
€117,900
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
31 m²
Excellent location near the snow-white beach of Surin. Ideal place to spend a vacation or re…
€90,481
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Phuket Province, Thailand
3
120 m²
Spacious residences near the sea, in the prestigious resort complex Laguna Phuket. Ideal pla…
€836,268
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
27 m²
New condominium on Kamala beach. The small complex consists of two eight-storey buildings, o…
€65,763
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
2
35 m²
Ready object from a major developer. Proximity to the developed infrastructure of Kamala dis…
€111,249
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
1
21 m²
A new complex of apartments at minimum prices near the airport and the national park! Apartm…
€42,028
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
52 m²
3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
31 m²
3/7
€98,952
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
36 m²
4/8
€103,456
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
31 m²
4/7
€97,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
30 m²
3/7
€95,666
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Phuket Province
penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL