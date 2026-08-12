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Apartments for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Phuket
35
Choeng Thale
3840
Rawai
1206
Si Sunthon
563
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8 048 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
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2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Silhouette is a thoughtfully designed low-density residential development located just momen…
$283,975
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1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 8
🔻Start selling! Presale.🔻The lowest price on entry🔻 My name is Leon, ask me your question, c…
$167,900
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
Private resort with mountain views, hotel management and pet-friendly concept!The Momentum P…
$172,773
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2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 8
🔻Start selling! Presale.🔻The lowest price on entry🔻 My name is Leon, ask me your question, c…
$213,805
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2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 8
🔻Start selling! Presale.🔻The lowest price on entry🔻 My name is Leon, ask me your question, c…
$236,713
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2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$619,591
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2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$619,564
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3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Rainpalm Villas presents an exclusive collection of 21 luxury residences, thoughtfully desig…
$616,099
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3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Located in a peaceful area of Rawai - Naiharn, South Phuket, this well-built 3-bedroom, 4-ba…
$514,930
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2 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Newly Renovated Townhouse for Sale – Rawai, Soi Saiyuan 15 | THB 4.59 Million (Promotion unt…
$139,031
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4 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 350 m²
Perched in the tranquil hills of Baan Manik, just minutes from Laguna Phuket and the island’…
$3,94M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Discover comfort and convenience in this beautifully upgraded 3-bedroom pool villa ideally l…
$451,321
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3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
This brand new 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom pool villa offers modern tropical living in one of Phuk…
$421,031
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2 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a stunning loft-style 2-bedroom pool villa in the…
$545,220
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Discover ABOV Patong, a premier off-plan condominium development offering branded residences…
$304,717
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3 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
A modern ready-to-move-in pool villa located only two minutes from Layan Beach. The property…
$666,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Tucked away in a peaceful lane in Rawai, this beautifully renovated Balinese-style pool vill…
$287,755
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1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Step aboard Sole Mio Residences, a visionary new development that redefines modern beachside…
$513,567
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2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Asking Price: 15.8 Million THB Location: Chalong, Phuket Experience peaceful tropical livi…
$478,582
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3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Located in the upscale residential of Cherngtalay, Thalang, this elegant 3-bedroom, 3-bathro…
$711,815
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3 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 428 m²
Discover Amber Chamber, an exclusive residential community nestled in the serene hills of Ba…
$984,425
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Developed by Siamese Asset, this project offers upscale living in one of Phuket’s most sough…
$108,171
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3 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Located in the hills of Kamala, this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom pool villa offers refined tropica…
$754,221
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3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Located in a peaceful residential area of Rawai, this charming 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom pool …
$387,712
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4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Presenting a beautifully renovated 4-bedroom villa located in the prestigious Sai Taan estat…
$2,24M
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1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The Title Adora is the latest condominium development from renowned developer Rhom Bho Prope…
$127,218
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4 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Now available for sale, This brand new property is a fully operational and highly rated rent…
$666,380
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4 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 513 m²
Introducing Aurora Kata Top Seaview Villas, an exclusive collection of just 8 private villas…
$1,84M
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Gardens of Eden is an extraordinary new residential development located just steps from the …
$479,794
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3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Experience a refined blend of privacy, comfort, and technology at Elite Chalong Villa, a bou…
$605,463
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Property types in Phuket Province

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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