Apartments for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
1670
Patong
22
Kathu
5
1 734 properties total found
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Area 90 m²
RESALE. A spacious 90 sqm condo in a stunning resort with outstanding facilities and dining …
€302,527
Condo 1 bedroom with city view, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with city view, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/5
Price on request
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
€126,565
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
€67,027
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 640 m²
RESALE. An excellent investment choice, located up on a hill, 2  minutes walk to Kalim Beach…
€292,272
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
A unique project on Karon Beach! The complex of apartments under the management of the hotel…
€95,293
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
The complex is located on Karon beach on a hill surrounded by a tropical forest. It will be …
€213,865
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
New residential complex on the beach of Kamala 200 meters from the sea. The interior design …
€136,352
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
The complex is conveniently located in the northern part of the island within walking distan…
€141,233
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 24 m²
Apartments near the most beautiful Nai Harn beach. Each floor is made in a completely unique…
€109,674
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 735 m²
RESALE. The pinnacle of luxury coastal living, an unparalleled location overlooking Naithon …
€2,15M
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 29 235 m²
RESALE. A spacious condo with a large terrace and scenic views of the surrounding mountains …
€423,025
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Apartment complex on Nai Harn beach under the management of the hotel brand. The developer o…
€102,244
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Apartment with sea view under the management of the hotel Wyndham 5*! Expected rental income…
€117,900
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Excellent location near the snow-white beach of Surin. Ideal place to spend a vacation or re…
€90,481
2 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Phuket Province, Thailand
2 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Spacious residences near the sea, in the prestigious resort complex Laguna Phuket. Ideal pla…
€836,268
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
New condominium on Kamala beach. The small complex consists of two eight-storey buildings, o…
€65,763
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Ready object from a major developer. Proximity to the developed infrastructure of Kamala dis…
€111,249
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
A new complex of apartments at minimum prices near the airport and the national park! Apartm…
€42,028
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket Province, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket Province, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket Province, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket Province, Thailand
Penthouse with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket Province, Thailand
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/7
€98,952
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/8
€103,456
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/7
€97,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/7
€95,666

