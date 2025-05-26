Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover your future home in a luxury residential complex set amidst lush tropical landscape…
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Step into a celestial haven on the beautiful island of Phuket – more than just a condominium…
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Welcome to a transcendent living experience in our new Phuket condominium project, where mod…
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
This modern 1-bedroom apartment offers cozy and comfortable living in one of Phuket’s most s…
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/7
Invest in luxury apartments! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Income from 7%…
$176,668
4 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 529 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thail…
$1,02M
3 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailan…
$689,653
2 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas close to the airport and all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand W…
$152,488
3 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Ideal for those seeking a combination …
$675,420
4 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses…
$1,09M
Studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
Studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/7
Invest in luxury apartments! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Income from 7%…
$117,181
Condo in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Condo
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Area 37 m²
TAL6496: Price reduced from 3,701,000 Thb to 2,980,000 Thb. * The number of units is limited…
$81,518
