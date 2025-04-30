Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

3 026 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/8
An attractive investment property! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!Perfect for b…
$84,463
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in Phuket with high return potential!Ins…
$91,142
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom condo 32 sq.m. in building A on the 3 floor. Unit number 46Start of sales of a new…
$133,284
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/7
2 bedrooms condo 66 sq.m. in building C on the 2 floor. Unit number 276Start of sales of a n…
$257,732
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/7
Your ideal home in Phuket. Each buyer has tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom i…
$327,421
Condo 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
BAN5138: Residence within walking distance from the beautiful beach of Bang Tao offers a hug…
$361,085
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/8
2 bedroom condo 60,5 sq.m. on the 5 floor. Unit number B518 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$220,365
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/8
2 bedroom condo 61 sq.m. on the 4 floor. Unit number A401 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. …
$201,694
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Floor 3/4
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who dream of a lu…
$3,39M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a uni…
$1,70M
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 3/6
Investments in your vacation and future! Discover the perfect combination of tropical natu…
$339,879
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/4
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* For whom is suitable:The premium project on the first…
$309,546
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it’s for: Diamond Condominium Phuket is ideal for fami…
$317,703
Condo 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 189 m²
SUR4681: Amazing apartment in a walking distance to magnificent coast. It is decorated and f…
$503,733
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/8
2 bedroom condo 60,7 sq.m. on the 2 floor. Unit number A211 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$202,543
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B827 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$311,225
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 498 m²
Floor 5/5
Complimentary tickets to Phuket and back!* Who it's for: Perfect for those dreaming of a lu…
$2,48M
Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
BAN6229: The apartments are located in the gated resort Laguna. It is famous for its perfect…
$251,665
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building B on the 4 floor. Unit number 190Start of sales of a ne…
$121,605
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building A on the 3 floor. Unit number MBA307The most anticipate…
$126,443
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/7
2 bedrooms condo 65 sq.m. in building A on the 5 floor. Unit number MBA510The most anticipat…
$277,921
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 41 sq.m. in building F on the 7 floor. Unit number MBF712The most anticipate…
$185,684
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building G on the 3 floor. Unit number MBG301The most anticipate…
$128,074
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 57 sq.m. in building A on the 7 floor. Unit number 137Start of sales of a ne…
$247,698
Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
BAN6437: Only 200 meters to the beach. A brand new condominium in Phuket, just 200 meters fr…
$180,542
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building D on the 7 floor. Unit number MBD717The most anticipate…
$132,969
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/3
Angsana Beachfront Residences is a unique beachfront development surrounded by tropical gree…
$1,60M
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
BAN6696: Apartment with two bedrooms and an area of 64 sq.m. are located in the most develop…
$300,904
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who appreciate a …
$1,08M
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building A on the 4 floor. Unit number 62Start of sales of a new…
$121,605
