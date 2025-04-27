Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

3 212 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/8
An attractive investment property! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!Perfect for b…
$84,463
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in Phuket with high return potential!Ins…
$91,142
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/4
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: The project is ideal for investors, as well…
$141,716
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: An ideal choice for those who val…
$281,661
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 7/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a lux…
$892,246
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/8
To the sea: 400 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Multifunctional project on an area of m…
$171,087
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/7
An attractive investment property!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Income fr…
$313,035
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/7
2 bedrooms condo 68 sq.m. in building A on the 1 floor. Unit number MBA110The most anticipat…
$311,789
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The perfect choice for those look…
$647,836
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/7
1 bedroom condo 32 sq.m. in building C on the 5 floor. Unit number 339Start of sales of a ne…
$138,294
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/7
1 bedroom condo 32 sq.m. in building B on the 5 floor. Unit number 222Start of sales of a ne…
$135,086
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom condo 41 sq.m. in building E on the 3 floor. Unit number MBE302The most anticipate…
$186,837
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B827 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$269,912
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/8
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 6 floor. Unit number B622 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$103,817
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/8
2 bedroom condo 61 sq.m. on the 7 floor. Unit number A701 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. …
$207,918
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is perfect for investors, as…
$188,612
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
Floor 4/6
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer About the Complex: A luxury class complex that …
$818,794
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a uni…
$157,974
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 57 sq.m. in building A on the 7 floor. Unit number 137Start of sales of a ne…
$247,698
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom condo 57 sq.m. in building A on the 3 floor. Unit number 50Start of sales of a new…
$241,305
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$317,188
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/8
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 4 floor. Unit number B424 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$101,554
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/7
1 bedroom condo 55 sq.m. in building B on the 2 floor. Unit number MBB206The most anticipate…
$245,853
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/8
Studio condo 26,6 sq.m. on the 4 floor. Unit number B417 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. R…
$95,897
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/8
2 bedroom condo 60,5 sq.m. on the 4 floor. Unit number B418 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$217,536
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for resale in later stages, rental…
$268,138
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B827 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$283,683
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 55 sq.m. in building G on the 4 floor. Unit number MBG404The most anticipate…
$252,182
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/8
2 bedroom condo 61 sq.m. on the 2 floor. Unit number A201 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. …
$198,017
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Garrya Residences Phuket is perfect for f…
$1,94M
