Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chalong
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Chalong, Thailand

studios
5
1 BHK
20
2 BHK
14
3 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
43 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
CHA6498 Apartments for sale in a modern condominium from a famous developer in Phuket…
$178,297
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
CHA22254 Experience luxurious tropical living in this spacious two-bedroom apartment,…
$160,873
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
CHA22253 This cozy one-bedroom apartment, measuring 28 sq.m., offers a harmonious ble…
$82,115
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
CHA22255 Experience expansive tropical living in this three-bedroom apartment, coveri…
$264,291
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
CHA6478 A new condominium from a famous developer in Phuket, with magnificent views o…
$106,517
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
CHA7211 This cute family apartment would be a good fit a young family or a couple. It…
$196,741
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
CHA22018 Welcome to the epitome of luxury living! Introducing our exquisite 2-bedroom…
$297,126
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish apartments in the very center of Chalong The new complex of exclusive apartments…
$71,670
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/8
Ready to check in, Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:We offer modern furni…
$124,472
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish apartments in the very center of Chalong The new complex of exclusive apartments…
$238,162
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 571 m²
Number of floors 2
$41,38M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish apartments in the very center of Chalong The new complex of exclusive apartments…
$143,339
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/5
Invest in unique apartments that provide high returns and price growth every year. Installme…
$78,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
Invest in unique apartments that provide high returns and price growth every year. Installme…
$157,996
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
New project of modern villas with private pools in Chalong, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand …
$364,828
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/8
Phuket and return tickets as a gift! Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a comb…
$152,388
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/8
Ready to check in, Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:We offer modern furni…
$147,499
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chalong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/8
Phuket and return tickets as a gift! Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a comb…
$76,209
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 751 m²
Number of floors 2
$56,62M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift! Who it’s for: Perfect for those looking for a blend…
$141,445
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in…
$168,242
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chalong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/8
Ready to move in, Fully furnished, Guaranteed income About the complex: We offer modern furn…
$89,991
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift! Who it’s for: Perfect for those looking for a blend…
$143,053
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Nakok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new complex is being built in the south of Phuket in the center of Rawai, one of the most …
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chalong, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift! Who it’s for: Perfect for those looking for a blend…
$77,965
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/8
Phuket and return tickets as a gift! Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a comb…
$154,125
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/8
Ready to check in, Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:We offer modern furni…
$124,472
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
Ready to check in, Full furnishings, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:We offer modern furni…
$121,911
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 827 m²
Number of floors 2
$56,20M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift! Who it’s for: Perfect for those looking for a blend…
$235,015
Leave a request

Properties features in Chalong, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go