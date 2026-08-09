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Apartments for sale in Kathu, Thailand

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Patong
165
Pa Tong
152
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625 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Discover Wallaya Hill, Phuket's premier hillside villa development nestled in the serene hil…
$1,00M
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Discover a fantastic opportunity to own a foreign freehold condominium in Phuket, ideally lo…
$151,147
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1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Discover Coastal Living at Its Finest Experience the perfect combination of modern comfort a…
$205,972
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
This exquisite three-bedroom pool residence offers an exceptional blend of luxury, comfort, …
$1,76M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Discover the Art of Privacy Living in Phuket Experience a new benchmark of luxury living at …
$1,03M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
Luxury Villa with Private Saltwater Pool – 2 km from Kamala Beach | THB 28,000,000 Step into…
$848,120
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 105 m²
A Masterpiece of Thai Contemporary Architecture on Phuket’s Prestigious Millionaires’ Mile P…
$6,00M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Kamala, Phuket. This modern 1…
$133,276
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Discover Elevated Coastal Living at Niranda Seaview Welcome to Niranda Seaview, a contempora…
$117,041
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4 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 2 700 m²
Set against the pristine shores of Kamala, Phuket, with commanding views of the Andaman Sea,…
$7,54M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Located in a quiet residential area just minutes from Kamala Beach, this property is a beaut…
$693,641
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3 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
KAM23091 This villa is an excellent choice for buyers who want a private home near th…
$1,75M
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3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Welcome to Tropical Heights Villas, an exclusive collection of modern villas nestled amidst …
$604,891
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3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Welcome to Tropical Heights Villas, an exclusive collection of modern villas nestled amidst …
$604,891
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 105 m²
A Masterpiece of Thai Contemporary Architecture on Phuket’s Prestigious Millionaires’ Mile P…
$6,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Discover the ultimate in tropical luxury living at Botanica MontAzure – a prestigious new vi…
$1,18M
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5 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 710 m²
Perched on the prestigious Kamala Headland, also known as "Millionaire’s Mile," Villa Amaris…
$22,41M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
This exquisite three-bedroom pool residence offers an exceptional blend of luxury, comfort, …
$1,76M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Kamala, Phuket. This modern 1…
$133,276
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Elevate your lifestyle at Bluepoint Condominiums, a boutique low-rise development on Patong'…
$1,16M
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover an outstanding investment and lifestyle opportunity in the heart of Patong with thi…
$241,714
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5 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 500 m²
A Luxurious Oasis of Unrivalled Elegance Nestled within the exclusive confines of a gated co…
$14,69M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Discover the ultimate in tropical luxury living at Botanica MontAzure – a prestigious new vi…
$1,18M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 560 m²
Indulge in the epitome of coastal luxury at Baan Banyan, an exquisite 6-bedroom villa perche…
$15,45M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Discover the Art of Privacy Living in Phuket Experience a new benchmark of luxury living at …
$1,03M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Villa Chada is one of Phuket’s most distinguished ultra-luxury villas, set on a private head…
$11,84M
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4 bedroom apartment in Kathu, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
This newly constructed modern-style pool villa in Kathu offers a rare combination of spaciou…
$1,02M
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4 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 400 m²
The apogee of modern Phuket oceanfront villa design.  Big bold, linear lines and large glas…
$19,45M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Discover Coastal Living at Its Finest Experience the perfect combination of modern comfort a…
$205,972
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3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Floor 1/7
code 20260729142632Exclusive modern premium apartment in one of the best complexes in Phuket…
$1,34M
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Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Property types in Kathu

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
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4 BHK

Properties features in Kathu, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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