Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Kathu
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kathu, Thailand

1 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand An id…
€48,448
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/8
Condominium in the center of the Katu district. Just 300 meters to Katu Fresh Market (Si Kor…
€47,906
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Fairways and mountain views from the balcony of this 6 storey, single building condo located…
€78,240
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with security in Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with security
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
RESALE. Probably one of the best views in the whole complex, looking over the 100 metre swim…
€46,944
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kathu, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/6
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condominium for saleat Plus Condominium 2, Kathu, PhuketForeigner Fre…
€53,662
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Kathu, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
OTHER RESALE UNITS AVAILABLE. PLEASE CONTACT THAI RESIDENTIAL FOR DETAILS. A 2 bedroom fully…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir