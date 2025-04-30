Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Karon, Thailand

penthouses
4
condos
82
studios
48
1 BHK
187
327 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 7/9
Unique investment offer on Phuket Island! House from the Investor! Sale under the assignm…
$137,080
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/6
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for families, rentals, investors and l…
$135,710
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: VIP Karon is ideal for those who value a lu…
$218,432
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: The complex is ideal for both persona…
$240,849
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: VIP Karon is ideal for those who value a lu…
$413,903
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The ideal option for those lookin…
$316,555
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
KAR5491: Brand new luxury complex in Karon , built in 2014 and today is perhaps the most bea…
$515,447
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$187,815
Studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
Profitable investment!The location in a top location and the view characteristics contribute…
$159,036
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The VIP Karon project is perfect for p…
$113,602
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
500 m to the Sea, Ready for Move-in, Guaranteed Income About the Complex: Luxurious complex …
$131,183
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: VIP Karon is ideal for those who value a lu…
$309,308
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
KAT6206: Apartments with 1 bedroom in a large and famous complex near the luxurious Kata Bea…
$109,146
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
KAT5084: A spiral staircase leads to the upper level, which contains a rooftop garden. The l…
$383,675
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 144 m²
KAR5905: The residence consists of two 6-storey buildings situated on a green hillside that …
$318,681
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/7
Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer - it's portfolio includes not only re…
$279,330
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
Fully Furnished Apartment Ready for Immediate Occupancy! • Floor: 5 with Mountain View •…
$180,521
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
KAT4851: This Condotel offers freehold condominium units just 400 m from Kata beach, offerin…
$102,222
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
KAR6453: Only 600 meters to the beach. A new condominium in the center of Karon Beach. This …
$174,524
Condo 9 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 9 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
KAR4827: 3-storey guesthouse building consist 12 rooms, each floor have six bedrooms with en…
$683,873
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
KAT4379: This fabulous apartment with an area of 88.40 sq.m. designed in soft light colors i…
$254,401
Condo 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
KAT6012: New condominium within walking distance of Kata beach. The development comprises 2 …
$144,981
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/8
To the sea 500 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The luxury complex is locat…
$279,664
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 5/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investments in …
$110,217
Apartment in Karon, Thailand
Apartment
Karon, Thailand
Number of floors 7
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investments in …
$115,682
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 3/3
750 m to the sea, Ready to goAbout the complex:The complex combines Thai and Italian designs…
$318,028
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/5
Start selling complex - Kata/Karon, Phuket - a great investment in a popular location at the…
$166,000
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for investors…
$251,720
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: The complex is ideal for both persona…
$299,538
