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Apartments for sale in Pa Tong, Thailand

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penthouses
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146 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: For seekers of luxurious accommodatio…
$551 086
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 184 m²
$558 464
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Apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
Apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Area 35 m²
PAT4493 This Luxury Condo located in the south of Patong, offers a modern fully furni…
$159 187
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
Apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
$306 877
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover an outstanding investment and lifestyle opportunity in the heart of Patong with thi…
$241 714
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Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Welcome to Tropical Heights Villas, an exclusive collection of modern villas nestled amidst …
$604 891
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
PAT22895 This penthouse is a good match for buyers who want to stay close to the ener…
$1,18M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
Panoramic Sea Views | Private Infinity Pool | Prime Kalim Beach Location Set against the stu…
$2,27M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Elevate your lifestyle at Bluepoint Condominiums, a boutique low-rise development on Patong'…
$1,16M
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Discover Elevated Coastal Living at Niranda Seaview Welcome to Niranda Seaview, a contempora…
$117 041
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5 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 462 m²
PAT7099 Located within 1,3 km walk from Patong beach, this villa offers all the moder…
$2,14M
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
A boutique hilltop residence with only 24 apartments: Building A is at foundation stage, Bui…
$229 000
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Exclusive collection of branded luxury residences located just 150 meters from Patong Beach.
$306 000
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Discover ABOV Patong, a premier off-plan condominium development offering branded residences…
$304 717
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3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Welcome to Tropical Heights Villas, an exclusive collection of modern villas nestled amidst …
$604 891
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4 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
PAT21801 This beautifully renovated villa in Patong offers everything you need for tr…
$701 035
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover an outstanding investment and lifestyle opportunity in the heart of Patong with thi…
$241 714
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Apartment 8 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 600 m²
Stunning Ocean Views | Private Infinity Pool | Prime Kalim Location Experience luxury coasta…
$4,24M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
PAT7036 This 2-bedroom apartment brings the amazing chance to never stop adoring Pato…
$306 129
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 7/7
To the sea 530 m, Income guarantee, Full furnitureAbout the complex:The complex includes 3 b…
$529 477
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Apartment 8 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 600 m²
Stunning Ocean Views | Private Infinity Pool | Prime Kalim Location Experience luxury coasta…
$4,24M
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Apartment 8 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 600 m²
Stunning Ocean Views | Private Infinity Pool | Prime Kalim Location Experience luxury coasta…
$4,24M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 294 m²
PAT6507 Luxury villa located in the famous area of the island - Patong. This resort i…
$1,00M
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Apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
Apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Area 450 m²
PAT4819 Gracefully clinging to the edge of a private peninsula, the Villa offers luxu…
$1,01M
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Discover ABOV Patong, a premier off-plan condominium development offering branded residences…
$304 717
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3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 329 m²
PAT7070 The outstanding look of this villa is what made its design get an award. If y…
$2,42M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
PAT22671 Discover a unique opportunity to own a beautifully designed sea-view pool vi…
$1,01M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
PAT22672 Step into the world of smart property investing with this unique co-ownershi…
$107 145
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Discover a fantastic opportunity to own a foreign freehold condominium in Phuket, ideally lo…
$151 147
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Discover a fantastic opportunity to own a foreign freehold condominium in Phuket, ideally lo…
$151 147
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