Apartments for sale in Patong, Thailand

condos
17
1 BHK
21
2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
27 properties total found
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand We offer furnished …
€175,133
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with Pool in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with Pool
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand The residen…
€116,061
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach,…
€62,105
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
€194,079
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Patong, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Patong, Thailand
Price on request
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/7
The project has been outstandingly designed that combines architecture and art, giving a sen…
€84,296
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/4
Immerse yourself in the ultimate luxury experience with this exquisite beachfront condo. Enj…
€132,670
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with dish washer in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with dish washer
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/7
Looking for a luxurious and relaxing escape? Look no further than this incredible, one bedro…
€188,188
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Patong, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/8
This foreign freehold sea view studio in Patong is a perfect investment opportunity
€68,025
1 room studio apartment in Patong, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
武 Completion of construction 3rd quarter of 2022 穿 Cost of apartment 29m & sup2; from 1…
€145,000
Condo with swimming pool in Patong, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
Patong Loft - это проект кондо, расположенный на Патонге. Проект был завершен в декабре го…
€65,140
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view in Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/7
€130,280
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view in Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 7
The Deck Condominium расположен в самом центре Патонга, в минутах ходьбы от пляжа и улицы Б…
€232,003
Condo 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
PAT4776: Super hot deal!  There are following units available: 3,750,000 THB Freehold 4,100,…
€96,576
Condo 1 bedroom with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
PAT4842: Investment program: 5% of guaranteed rental income per year for 3 years. The owner …
€338,642
Condo 1 bedroom with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
PAT4839: This property gives you a chance to own Patong beachfront. Looking for a great rent…
€181,302
Condo 1 bedroom with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
PAT4853: This property gives you a chance to own Patong beachfront. Looking for a great rent…
€169,015
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
PAT5229: Buying a property in the building under construction is certainly a good investment…
€337,635
Condo 1 bedroom with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
PAT5272: Promo - when buying online, the developer is willing to pay you for a plane ticket …
€71,254
Condo 1 bedroom with patio in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with patio
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
PAT5628: The modern condominium is located within 1.1 km from Patong Beach. Patong is the mo…
€109,381
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with fridge in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with fridge
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
PAT5817: This comfortable apartment is a part of a project which is located in the coastal a…
€46,571
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with Bedrooms, with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
PAT5949: This New Project is the new benchmark in entertainment and luxury living in the hea…
€230,248
Condo 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
PAT5976: The project is presented by one of the most reliable developers and has all necessa…
€115,135
Condo 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Patong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
PAT6049: This comfortable apartment is a part of a project which is located in the coastal a…
€466,004
Condo 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
PAT6332: Two-floor apartments located in a small cozy complex in the center of Patong. The e…
€113,841
Condo 1 bedroom with rent in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with rent
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
PAT6457: Studio for sale, in a ready to move condominium in the center of Patong. The projec…
€56,956
Condo 1 bedroom in Patong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
PAT6577: This studio apartment consists of a sleeping area, a bathroom, a living room, and a…
€62,095
