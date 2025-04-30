Apartments for sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

Show property on map Show properties list
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Highlight Urgent
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/8
1 bedroom 1  bathroom in Club Royal in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 1 bedroom 1  bathroo…
$61,763
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
UP UP
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/8
Laguna Bay 2 is a cozy apartment in the heart of Pattaya!Ideal for investment or living by t…
$36,490
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/8
A unique opportunity to become an apartment owner in Siam Oriental Star!Apartment from an in…
$63,523
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 8/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$58,923
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Floor 10/29
$130,200
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Great option for investing! Great for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7 %!In…
$73,523
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
PRISTINE PARK III - premium apartments by the sea with a yield of 8% per annum!High liquidit…
$73,626
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 40/60
Incredible investment opportunities in real estate on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand. Inc…
$380,737
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/12
2 Bedroom 2 bathroom 105 m2 in Siam Penthouse 3     -Size 105 sqm.   -2 Bedroom 2 bathroo…
$354,715
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 29/36
Park Beach Condominium Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area.  For s…
$191,176
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 39/55
Investment opportunity in the residential complex Copacabana Coral Reef Jomtien, offering a …
$284,425
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$49,415
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 29
Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand We offer apa…
$107,626
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/8
$58,415
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/7
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 104.13 m2 in Zensiri Residences Type 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Size …
$250,831
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/8
1Bedroom 1Bathroom Pool view 29.30 m2 in  Pristine Park 3, Jomtien, Pattaya Chon Buri …
$74,419
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$46,389
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Great option for investing! Suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8 %…
$169,227
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/8
Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience in this stunning 1-bedroom apartment in P…
$35,912
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 47/51
I will be alerted, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, promotions and current calc…
$641,839
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$66,308
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/8
$55,000
3 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 8/8
Experience the best of Pattaya living in this stunning new apartment in Bang Lamung, Chonbur…
$409,071
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 29/46
Riviera Jomtien.Big Studio apartment for sale Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio Size  32 sq…
$117,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/8
Resale!  1 bedroom  Siam Oriental Dream in Pratumnak, Pattaya • 1 bedroom  • pool view …
$58,821
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/63
$156,700
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment in unique apartments! Income from 7%!The favorable location of the residential co…
$103,266
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 16/38
Type : Studio1  bathroom Size : 26.5 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor :16 th Transfer fees…
$105,849
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/7
Luxury apartments from 59 to 134 sq.m. prices from 5.3 - 13.2M baht, this price includes a f…
$203,703
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/8
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with i…
$134,125
