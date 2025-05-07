Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
3026
Sakhu
144
Si Sunthon
32
Pa Khlok
10
3 381 property total found
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/8
An attractive investment property! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!Perfect for b…
$84,463
Close
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in Phuket with high return potential!Ins…
$91,142
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/7
1 bedroom condo 58 sq.m. in building A on the 1 floor. Unit number MBA115The most anticipate…
$278,989
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/7
1 bedroom condo 37 sq.m. in building B on the 1 floor. Unit number MBB103The most anticipate…
$177,301
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building D on the 4 floor. Unit number MBD411The most anticipate…
$133,784
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/8
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B826 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$105,515
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/6
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The project is ideal for those lo…
$559,111
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/8
Studio condo 26,6 sq.m. on the 5 floor. Unit number A513 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. R…
$93,068
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/7
2 bedrooms condo 65 sq.m. in building A on the 6 floor. Unit number MBA612The most anticipat…
$279,749
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building A on the 3 floor. Unit number 37Start of sales of a new…
$120,789
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 33 sq.m. in building B on the 4 floor. Unit number MBB402The most anticipate…
$146,218
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/7
2 bedrooms condo 65 sq.m. in building D on the 3 floor. Unit number MBD309The most anticipat…
$279,749
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 41 sq.m. in building F on the 4 floor. Unit number MBF411The most anticipate…
$186,837
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/7
1 bedroom condo 33 sq.m. in building F on the 2 floor. Unit number MBF203The most anticipate…
$142,955
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$252,758
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Phuket, Thailand The res…
$150,446
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
BAN5936: Project Advantages: Free retirement visa for up to 2 people. Discounts and privileg…
$172,336
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 33 sq.m. in building G on the 7 floor. Unit number MBG708The most anticipate…
$153,166
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 40 sq.m. in building C on the 7 floor. Unit number 368Start of sales of a ne…
$178,144
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/7
1 bedroom condo 55 sq.m. in building C on the 2 floor. Unit number MBC207The most anticipate…
$249,088
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/7
1 bedroom condo 58 sq.m. in building E on the 1 floor. Unit number MBE103The most anticipate…
$290,410
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most …
$88,901
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/4
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in the EDEN RESIDENCES condominium in th…
$938,399
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/7
Start of sales of a new complex The Title Artrio BangTao from the best developer in Phuket i…
$241,465
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/7
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for investors looking for resa…
$339,928
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking a luxurious…
$192,806
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a lux…
$898,135
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 829 m²
Floor 3/4
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Luxury Kiara Reserve Residences C…
$3,24M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
BAN6705: Apartments in a condominium, which was built by one of the most famous developers i…
$195,768
Leave a request

