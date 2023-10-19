Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Surat Thani Province
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thaila…
€74,389
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
€78,431
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
€135,724
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ko Samui, Thailand
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ko Samui, Thailand
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
€133,511
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/4
€76,528
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Surat Thani Province, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
€196,218

