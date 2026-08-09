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Apartments for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

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Ko Samui
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13 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
This is the last remaining opportunity to own an extraordinary ultra-luxury residence on Koh…
$2,67M
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5 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
This is the last remaining opportunity to own an extraordinary ultra-luxury residence on Koh…
$2,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
This is the last remaining opportunity to own an extraordinary ultra-luxury residence on Koh…
$2,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 1 bedroom in Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Baan Bang Rak, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/4
Seaview apartment in a beachfront residential complex (Bang Rak) A comfortable one bedroo…
$99,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On the paradise island Koh Samui, you are offered the opportunity to become the owner of a s…
$86,559
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1 bedroom apartment in Baan Nai Suan, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Baan Nai Suan, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
$152,647
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4 bedroom apartment in Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Baan Plai Laem, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 423 m²
4 Bedroom Seaview Villa at Plai laem with big garden and private swimming.   24 Hour S…
$785,700
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3 bedroom apartment in Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Explore the mysterious charm of Koh Samui with the best location   The Villa is desira…
$682,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand We offer fu…
$235,045
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1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thaila…
$77,386
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3 bedroom apartment in Baan Lamai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand We offer high-quality s…
$262,185
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1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand We offer villas and ap…
$214,156
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1 bedroom apartment in Baan Lamai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious apartments and villas with private pools, 900 metres to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailan…
$110,403
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Property types in Surat Thani Province

1 BHK

Properties features in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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