Apartments for sale in Pa Khlok, Thailand

33 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
EAS5810 This amazing apartment was built in 2006. It is situated on the eastern coast…
$207,824
3 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 5/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$409,870
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 7/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect fo…
$190,756
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Phuket, Thailand The res…
$150,446
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$213,603
3 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 7/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$476,603
3 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/7
Invest in a unique property with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Great for both permanent …
$390,114
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand We offer tropical-style villas with swi…
$2,06M
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/6
Invest in a unique property with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Apartments from an invest…
$115,316
Apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
NAY4978 If you want to plunge into the poetic world of the sea, to find a piece of pa…
$99,668
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
NAY22074 This exclusive offer presents a two-bedroom condo, perfectly positioned just…
$241,205
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect fo…
$106,571
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$247,730
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$84,328
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect fo…
$85,018
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
Discover the epitome of tranquil living in Naiyang, Phuket – an exquisite retreat situated j…
$81,648
3 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
KOH6685 Fully equipped, delightful 3 bedroom apartment, all en suite, located on the …
$580,685
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/7
Invest in a unique property with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Great for both permanent …
$201,475
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect fo…
$100,678
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
NAY22073 This exclusive offer presents a one-bedroom condo, perfectly positioned just…
$101,966
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$121,239
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$116,819
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$102,869
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$207,777
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
NAY4979 Each apartment layout has been carefully created with great attention to ever…
$239,787
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect fo…
$84,564
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/7
Invest in a unique property with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Great for both permanent …
$94,384
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
NAY5792 If you want to plunge into the poetic world of the sea, to find a piece of pa…
$121,133
3 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
MAI5809 This 3-bedroom apartment is located in a picturesque place surrounded by lush…
$488,998
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 230 m²
CAP3457 This option is for those who want to get a reasonable price for truly royal a…
$644,866
Properties features in Pa Khlok, Thailand

