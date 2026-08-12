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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Thailand

;
Pattaya
134
Phuket
35
Ko Samui
7
Phuket Province
8048
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82 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/8
Furnished apartment with sea views in THE BREEZE BEACHSIDE!Assignment from the owner!Ready-m…
$73,204
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,335
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$212,287
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$212,260
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$212,246
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$212,274
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,390
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$212,287
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 6/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$212,314
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/7
Modern 1 bedroom apartment in a new complex in the prestigious area of Cherngtalay (Laguna).…
$175,160
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,308
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,322
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2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, T…
$178,815
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
$174,363
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1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/5
SkyPark Laguna - a project from developer Laguna Phuket - is one of the most famous developm…
$225,225
VAT
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1 room apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/7
$109,650
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$187,815
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1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/7
Present   The latest project on the coast of Bang Tao, Phuket. Exclusive location: next to…
$139,171
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Area 36 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$156,665
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 7
Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, P…
$247,920
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1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/7
$85,387
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/8
New 2 bedroom apartment, 55,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuke…
$167,457
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4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 547 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residential complex of prestigious villas with pools and mountain views, Layan, Ph…
$1,79M
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1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand…
$125,458
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1 room apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
$146,697
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/7
$85,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית

Property types in Thailand

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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