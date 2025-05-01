Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rawai, Thailand

903 properties total found
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
UP UP
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartments in the project Utopia Mini! An attractive investment opportunity!Apartment from a…
$91,427
2 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 7/6
$485,661
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: The project can attract buyers lookin…
$168,787
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/7
$193,905
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/7
To the sea: 900 m, Income guarantee, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The complex consist…
$115,251
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/7
$158,516
2 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/7
$247,462
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/7
$140,083
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/8
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Ideal for: The perfect choice for those seeking a blend…
$98,210
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
KAT4414: The stylish, modern development comprises of 30 apartments with one bedroom, one ba…
$170,148
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The Sunny Moon project will be in…
$246,550
Condo 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
KAT4395: The stylish, modern development comprises of apartments 2 bedrooms, lounge, western…
$215,107
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
RAW6133: Start of construction - 2019. Completion of construction - December 2020. This affo…
$110,295
1 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/7
$125,927
3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for both family l…
$248,170
1 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/7
$221,245
1 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/7
$156,896
1 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/7
$172,470
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/7
To the sea: 900 m, Income guarantee, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The complex consist…
$199,532
3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/7
RARE LAUNCH AT NAI HARN BEACH! Sirius Condominium - three elegant seven-storey buildings …
$338,101
Leave a request
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/7
$100,605
Condo 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
RAW6888: New apartment complex in Phuket! Thoughtfulness in every detail. PHILOSOPHY Harmony…
$193,353
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/7
Investment property! The house is completed, ready for occupancy!Apartments in the Japanese …
$97,594
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The Sunny Moon project will be in…
$144,004
Condo 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
CHA6498: Apartments for sale in a modern condominium from a famous developer in Phuket, with…
$185,156
2 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/7
$206,672
2 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 7/7
$200,253
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 7/9
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for luxur…
$159,897
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The project can attract buyers lo…
$213,491
Properties features in Rawai, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
