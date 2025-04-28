Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sakhu, Thailand

144 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
NAT5779: Buying a property in such a wonderful resort of the planet as Phuket, many people w…
$317,215
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominiu…
$166,617
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/7
Our clients can get an up to 10% discount of the developer's price! The price may differ …
$200,685
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 5
condominium on the first line of a secluded beach The new large -scale project of the Co…
$169,737
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$252,758
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for:The project is perfect for those who ap…
$123,994
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$194,528
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$237,125
Condo 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
NYG6890: There are only a limited number of FREEHOLD units available to purchase, don't miss…
$185,056
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for t…
$182,892
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for:The project is perfect for those who ap…
$137,771
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect fo…
$100,678
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/7
UNIQUE OFFER - APARTMENTS IN A RECENTLY FINISHED NEW BUILDING DIRECTLY FROM THE DEVELOPER! …
$194,971
Condo 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
NYG6039: New residencial complex is located within 5 minutes walk to the Naiyang beach, 3 mi…
$104,014
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/7
Invest in a unique property with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Great for both permanent …
$201,475
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
Discover the epitome of tranquil living in Naiyang, Phuket – an exquisite retreat situated j…
$81,648
Condo 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
NYG6213: Cozy one-bedroom apartment of 36 sq.m. in a brand new condominium at an affordable …
$93,007
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a complimentary roundtrip ticket to Phuket!*Who it’s for: This project is ideal for thos…
$286,136
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for t…
$201,465
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 248 m²
NAT6091: This four-bedroom corner duplex penthouse is located in the luxury beachfront devel…
$714,289
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$138,401
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for:The project is perfect for those who ap…
$203,213
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for t…
$173,779
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for t…
$269,903
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$237,125
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$151,960
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
NAT5981: Buying a property in such a wonderful resort of the planet as Phuket, many people w…
$610,015
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 7/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$162,500
Condo 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
NYG6660: Hot offer! Apartments with an area of 27 sq.m. with one bedroom and one bathroom. T…
$50,509
Properties features in Sakhu, Thailand

