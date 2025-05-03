Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Thailand

Pattaya
186
Phuket
38
Ko Samui
7
Hua Hin
30
35 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments within walking distance to 2 beaches. Just 430 m to Kata Beach and 850 m to Karon…
$210,627
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
Discover the epitome of tranquil living in Naiyang, Phuket – an exquisite retreat situated j…
$81,648
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Indulge in the atmosphere of luxury and comfort with this stylish studio in an upcoming resi…
$119,019
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the prestigious Bang Tao district of Phuket, Thailand, this exceptional 1-bedroom…
$398,689
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Indulge in the pinnacle of sophistication and celestial elegance at this architectural maste…
$97,514
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Welcome to the extraordinary world of luxury living in Phuket, crafted by an Australian deve…
$85,978
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 13/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$514,703
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Explore the charm of a sophisticated condo development nestled in the heart of Nai Harn, Phu…
$85,049
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the epitome of coastal elegance and modern living at this extraordinary residential…
$460,836
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya 2 bedroom 2 bathroom …
$397,176
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover ready-to-move-in apartments at an excellent price, just 950 meters from the beach i…
$54,780
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 12/54
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms ,Zire for Rent - Wongamat Beachfront This stunning 2-bedroom, 2-b…
$589,102
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Elevate your living experience with an exclusive condo and apartment project located in the …
$627,592
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 28/36
Type : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Size : 175 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 28 th Transfer…
$470,588
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
?️ Your Piece of Paradise on Phuket Island! ?️ ? URGENT SALE! PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE! ?…
$98,509
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Immerse yourself in comfort with this exquisite one-bedroom apartment, conveniently located …
$165,461
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of sophisticated living at this deluxe condominium in Chalon…
$139,234
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya 1 bedroom 1 bathroom …
$148,706
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/8
1 bed 1 bathroom 38 m²  for sale at Siam Oriental Tropical Garden Type: 1 bed 1 bathroom …
$48,824
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Spacious Studio for Sale just 100m from Kamala Beach Introducing a spacious studio span…
$171,629
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/8
1 bed 1 bathroom 39 m²  for sale at Siam Oriental Tropical Garden Type: 1 bed 1 bathroom …
$48,824
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/8
1 bed 1 bathroom 55.4 m²  for sale at Siam Oriental Tropical Garden Type: 1 bed 1 bathroo…
$83,382
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Experience a distinctive vacation at this resort-style condominium in the heart of Bang Tao,…
$151,567
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 8/8
Immerse yourself in the essence of nature at our extraordinary Phuket residence. Inspired by…
$54,434
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Indulge in the allure of these charming apartments within walking distance of two stunning b…
$103,722
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
1Bedroom 1 bathroom 33 m2 in Paradise Ocean View Type : 1 bedroom 1  bathroom Size : 61 …
$279,412
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in the allure of a deluxe studio in a ready-to-move-in residential complex just a sh…
$104,851
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the essence of unparalleled comfort with this stylish studio nestled wit…
$116,890
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/8
Experience eco-friendly luxury living at this exceptional condominium in the heart of the Su…
$115,018
