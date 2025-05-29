Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Phuket
38
85 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium, embodying the highest standards …
$112,000
3 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
PHU21991 Embark on a journey to discover the epitome of ideal living within our spaci…
$184,445
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/7
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's For: This project is perfect for investors looki…
$346,564
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Himalai project by Blue Horizon Development Developer. One of the largest companies in South…
$122,300
3 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/7
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's For: This project is perfect for investors looki…
$636,665
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/6
? Cozy in the heart of the magic beach of Bang Tao on Phuket, Thailand, this project is desi…
$132,864
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
Ocean Pearl Layan is a condominium complex with a hotel license 850 m from Laian Beach and a…
$99,800
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$231,680
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for investors seekin…
$220,809
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 7
His apartment in Phuket, especially 300 meters from Surin Beach and 900 meters from Bang Tao…
$124,900
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/4
The apartment is on the second floor with an amazing view of the sea and the pool. Two doubl…
$357,900
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$262,737
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium, embodying the highest standards …
$232,000
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
Double apartment within walking distance to the promenade and Nai Harn beach.It features a l…
$121,000
1 room apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 4/7
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
$42,774
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale from the owner is a single apartment in the Art Patong condominium. A successful c…
$78,500
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is perfect for familie…
$162,775
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$190,819
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
In the complex: a modern and elegant six-story condominium, incorporating the highest standa…
$162,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$133,886
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$197,796
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 7/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is perfect for familie…
$226,909
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$118,312
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
In the complex: A new and absolutely unique project is only 300 m from the most popular and …
$243,000
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$175,305
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 6/7
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's For: This project is perfect for investors looki…
$702,634
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/7
Cozy 1 -spar unit in the & nbsp residential complex; The Title Serenity on Phuket , a combi…
$86,040
Apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Project - Surin Sands Ostroviphuket
$117,863
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/5
On the territory of the complex you can always use the gym, communal pool, free parking, and…
$71,900
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$361,238
