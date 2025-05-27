Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ratsada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ratsada, Thailand

condos
3
1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
This condo is located on the hillside in natural peaceful area of Phuket Town, very comforta…
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3
Your dream of luxurious housing by the sea becomes a reality in the new premium complex in P…
$84,523
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/7
A great opportunity to purchase your perfect apartment in a new house! A cozy apartment on t…
$78,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
$105,117
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/8
Investment property! The house is completed! Ready to move in!Ground floor apartment with pa…
$198,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ratsada, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go