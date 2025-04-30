Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Wichit, Thailand

52 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and c…
$117,823
Condo 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
PHU4882: Located at the heart of Phuket and near Central Festival, this condominium is desig…
$87,773
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and c…
$110,217
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: For connoisseurs of modern comfort an…
$92,422
Condo 1 bedroom in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
KTH4181: This adorable studio of 30 sqm is located on the first floor of the eight-storey bu…
$70,576
2 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and c…
$231,054
3 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and c…
$221,152
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 6/8
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for moder…
$132,953
2 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/8
Amazing apartments in the City Phuket project, located in the central part of Phuket!A great…
$210,763
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for connoisseurs of mod…
$128,242
Condo 1 bedroom in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$91,374
Condo 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
PAN6250: Location: The apartments are located right on the Andaman Sea, among the coconut pa…
$517,008
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 6/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: For connoisseurs of modern comfort an…
$84,959
Condo 1 bedroom in ban tin khea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
ban tin khea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
CHA6759: Cozy apartment for sale located in the center of well-developed infrastructure. The…
$82,065
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for conservative …
$100,745
2 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for conservative …
$160,446
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for connoisseurs of mod…
$77,169
2 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/8
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for moder…
$211,724
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and c…
$134,471
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 8/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: For connoisseurs of modern comfort an…
$84,506
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/8
Amazing apartments in the City Phuket project, located in the central part of Phuket!A great…
$132,505
Condo 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$195,590
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for conservative …
$74,400
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/8
Ready to move in, the house has just been completed. Fully furnished. Phuket city center. …
$107,007
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for conservative …
$74,798
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand We offer…
$68,969
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for connoisseurs of mod…
$96,354
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and c…
$242,822
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment property! Apartment from the Investor! Sale under the assignment agreement!Apartm…
$76,256
Condo 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
KTH6258: Location: The condominium is located in the very center of the island and is surrou…
$109,146
