Apartments for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
542
Bang Sare
8
Na Chom Thian
6
Apartment To archive
548 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
VIP
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/8
€79,454
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
VIP
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/8
€51,801
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
VIP
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/8
€47,255
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
€25,085
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/8
€30,685
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 16/27
€219,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 67
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand Pattaya’s b…
€78,987
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/8
€37,785
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/8
€77,560
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/8
€115,440
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/8
€145,744
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/8
€73,393
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 21/24
Comfortable, north-facing, 2-bedroom 2-bathroom apartment with a City view. Perfectly locate…
€207,225
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 17/24
Comfortable, south-facing, 1-bedroom apartment with views of the courtyard and towards the o…
€104,795
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 10/24
Comfortable, south-facing, 1-bedroom apartment with views of the courtyard and towards the o…
€99,542
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/24
Comfortable, west-facing, 1-bedroom apartment with views of the courtyard and towards the oc…
€73,277
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/7
With a little renovation, you can make this large two-bedroom apartment presentable. All roo…
€51,323
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
€92,645
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€93,326
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€146,500
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€122,867
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€106,324
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€111,051
1 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
Functional one-bedroom apartment in a well-managed company. The apartment is sold furnished …
€35,969
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with вид на море in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with вид на море
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 8/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€41,136
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 7/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€40,170
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 7/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€37,066
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€50,869
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 6/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€37,741
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 6/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€45,126

