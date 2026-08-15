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Apartments for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Pattaya
134
Pattaya City
1536
Bang Sare
30
Nong Prue
9
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1 664 properties total found
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
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Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/8
Residences near Wongamat Beach – resort life in North Pattaya!A new low-rise project in the …
$70,120
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/8
A quiet life in North Pattaya!A new low-rise project in the Wongamat area is an option for t…
$107,758
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/8
Life by the sea in North Pattaya is a new resort project in Wongamat!Imagine a morning that …
$111,111
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DDA Real Estate
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
Premium complex on the first coastline in Bang Amphur!The Panora Estuaria is a ready-made re…
$233,672
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
Residences with accommodation after 50% payment!A rare offer for those who are looking for p…
$233,812
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
The first coastline of Pattaya with the opportunity to settle in now!Ready-made property by …
$257,380
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DDA Real Estate
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 33
Luxury premium apartment in the heart of Pattaya! A great investment option!The Riviera Cali…
$113,565
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Affordable real estate in Pratamnak - assignment from the owner to DREAM!Looking for the fir…
$50,015
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/8
The residential resort near Wongamat Beach is a new project in the quiet part of North Patta…
$72,934
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
Not all projects by the sea are equally interesting. Some become scarce even before construc…
$89,000
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DDA Real Estate
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2 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/8
Apartments in all-in-one resort near the sea!The project is for those who want to get from r…
$148,169
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/8
A new generation resort residence near Jomtien Beach!Embassy World is a large-scale resident…
$62,230
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1 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
Large-scale resort project with apartments for rest and rent!Embassy World is a modern resid…
$103,994
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1 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
Imagine that the sea is only five minutes from your home. . .In the morning - a walk on Wong…
$85,820
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DDA Real Estate
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1 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
Real estate by the sea in the prestigious area of Pattaya with installments until 2030!Buyin…
$104,081
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/8
The property near Wongamat Beach is a resort project in North Pattaya!Residences are for sal…
$167,320
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DDA Real Estate
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1 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
Life in the format of a resort in one of the most popular areas of Pattaya!Embassy World is …
$85,864
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DDA Real Estate
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2 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/8
The new format of real estate in Pattaya: a resort where you want to live every day!Modern r…
$160,535
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DDA Real Estate
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1 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
City resort for living by the sea and investing in Pattaya!This is not just a residential co…
$94,986
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 9/67
Resale from the owner in one of the largest projects in Pattaya!2-bedroom apartment of 41 m2…
$154,592
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio in DREAM in Pratamnak at an attractive price!Assignment from the owner!A great opport…
$50,015
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DDA Real Estate
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2 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/8
A modern residence for those who choose comfort by the sea!Embassy World is a residential pr…
$166,059
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/8
North Pattaya by the sea is a resort project in the Wongamat area!In the Wongamat area, a ne…
$102,598
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
Resale from the owner in a premium project on Jomtien - Foreign Quota!Favorable terms of ins…
$98,251
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/8
Wongamat – life by the sea in a quiet part of Pattaya!There are areas where real estate is b…
$108,045
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/8
Five minutes to Wongamat Beach!North Pattaya has long been the choice of those who want to l…
$112,333
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DDA Real Estate
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1 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
A modern project with a large-scale wellness infrastructure!Today, buyers choose not just an…
$95,122
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DDA Real Estate
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2 room apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 room apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/8
Resort residence with hotel level infrastructure in Jomtien!The project is created for buyer…
$160,114
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/8
Furnished apartment with sea views in THE BREEZE BEACHSIDE!Assignment from the owner!Ready-m…
$73,204
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment apartment with resort infrastructure at Jomtien!A modern residential project in P…
$89,021
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
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Property types in Chon Buri Province

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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