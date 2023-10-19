UAE
Apartments for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Pattaya
542
Bang Sare
8
Na Chom Thian
6
Apartment
Clear all
548 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
34 m²
3/8
€79,454
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
32 m²
5/8
€51,801
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
25 m²
3/8
€47,255
Recommend
Condo 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
36 m²
3/8
€25,085
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
38 m²
6/8
€30,685
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
3
2
104 m²
16/27
€219,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
2
25 m²
67
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand Pattaya’s b…
€78,987
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
25 m²
2/8
€37,785
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
33 m²
4/8
€77,560
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
3
2
51 m²
5/8
€115,440
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
3
2
51 m²
4/8
€145,744
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
33 m²
4/8
€73,393
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
3
2
64 m²
21/24
Comfortable, north-facing, 2-bedroom 2-bathroom apartment with a City view. Perfectly locate…
€207,225
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
32 m²
17/24
Comfortable, south-facing, 1-bedroom apartment with views of the courtyard and towards the o…
€104,795
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
32 m²
10/24
Comfortable, south-facing, 1-bedroom apartment with views of the courtyard and towards the o…
€99,542
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
32 m²
3/24
Comfortable, west-facing, 1-bedroom apartment with views of the courtyard and towards the oc…
€73,277
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
3
1
138 m²
4/7
With a little renovation, you can make this large two-bedroom apartment presentable. All roo…
€51,323
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
€92,645
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
2
1
34 m²
8/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€93,326
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
3
1
43 m²
7/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€146,500
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
2
1
39 m²
6/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€122,867
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
2
1
34 m²
5/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€106,324
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
2
1
44 m²
4/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€111,051
Recommend
1 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
35 m²
3/8
Functional one-bedroom apartment in a well-managed company. The apartment is sold furnished …
€35,969
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with вид на море
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
25 m²
8/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€41,136
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
26 m²
7/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€40,170
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
24 m²
7/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€37,066
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
31 m²
6/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€50,869
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
23 m²
6/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€37,741
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
28 m²
6/8
In advance marketing, a wonderful apartment building in a prime location. Apartments from 24…
€45,126
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
19
