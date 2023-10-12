Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Pattaya
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Pattaya, Thailand

Na Chom Thian
6
Bang Sare
3
489 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/8
€79,454
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/8
€51,801
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/8
€47,255
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/8
€37,785
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/8
€77,560
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/8
€115,440
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/8
€145,744
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/8
€73,393
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
€92,065
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 28
€137,850
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/8
€40,475
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
Apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
Apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request

