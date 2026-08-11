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Apartments for sale in Ko Samui, Thailand

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7 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
This is the last remaining opportunity to own an extraordinary ultra-luxury residence on Koh…
$2,67M
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5 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
This is the last remaining opportunity to own an extraordinary ultra-luxury residence on Koh…
$2,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
This is the last remaining opportunity to own an extraordinary ultra-luxury residence on Koh…
$2,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On the paradise island Koh Samui, you are offered the opportunity to become the owner of a s…
$86,559
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1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand We offer villas and ap…
$214,156
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1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thaila…
$77,386
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1 bedroom apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand We offer fu…
$235,045
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Properties features in Ko Samui, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
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