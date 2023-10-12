Pool Apartments for sale in Thailand

UAE
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
40 m²
5
€164,701
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
52 m²
3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
Recommend
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
-1
1
29 m²
1/6
€138,967
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
35 m²
3/7
€221,060
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
65 m²
5/6
€247,052
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
72 m²
7
Introducing an exquisite m two-bedroom corner unit strategically designed for privacy and tr…
€190,436
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
2
89 m²
2/2
Infrastructure: Indoor condo with panoramic sea views and sunset Several pools on site 2 gym…
€367,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
46 m²
5
The 1-bedroom apartment in the new complex is fully equipped for a comfortable stay and perm…
€271,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
2
60 m²
5
The 2-bedroom apartment in the new complex is fully equipped for a comfortable stay and perm…
€391,000
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
35 m²
8
A large residential complex with a well-developed infrastructure located just meters from K…
€108,085
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
121 m²
7
The modern residential complex will be located in one of the greenest areas of Phuket, just …
€469,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
2
161 m²
8
This luxurious condominium in the Kamala area was built in December 2017. It includes 128 ap…
€597,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
2
166 m²
8
A luxurious penthouse in this condominium – is a great place for a big family or a short vac…
€734,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
1
85 m²
7
One-bedroom apartments in this condominium will be a great place for a family or a short res…
€200,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
2
87 m²
3/7
Three bedroom apartment in the condominium. The apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, …
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
2
78 m²
8
Spacious two-bedroom apartment of 78 sq.m., suitable for both families with children and for…
€263,500
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
3
2
76 m²
4/6
€208,450
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
39 m²
2/6
€98,821
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
248 m²
7/7
€1,25M
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
2
2
97 m²
2/5
€384,398
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
212 m²
3/3
€486,384
Recommend
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
-1
1
24 m²
1/7
€111,843
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
35 m²
2/7
€149,544
Recommend
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
-1
1
25 m²
2/7
€149,544
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
2
2
104 m²
1/5
€386,019
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
338 m²
€1,44M
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
102 m²
7
€534,435
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
75 m²
7
€291,830
Recommend
Condo with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
-1
1
34 m²
7
€118,045
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
342 m²
This property is a SqM penthouse with bedrooms and bathrooms that is available for sale. …
€746,303
Recommend
