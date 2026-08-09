Penthouses for sale in Safor, Spain

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Penthouses for sale in la Safor, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xeresa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential…
$319,035
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xeresa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xeresa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New Build Apartments with Sea Views in Xeresa Costa Blanca North Modern Residential Communi…
$322,663
Leave a request
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