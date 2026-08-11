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Residential properties for sale in Torrent, Spain

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houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Torrent, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Torrent, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Luxurious large Villa in the outskirts of Valencia in the Torrent area of 900m2 and an adjac…
$1,18M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrent, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrent, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
There sells to itself independent detached house in Urbanización Farmhouse of Pavia, Torrent…
$259,957
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Torrent, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Torrent, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 422 m²
Luxurious detached house in full urbanización SUMMITS OF CALICANTO. Available in rent and in…
$499,917
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